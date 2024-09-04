Missing man found dead in St. George, police say

ST. GEORGE — Police are investigating what led to the death of a man who went missing last week, prompting a Silver Alert on Tuesday.

On Wednesday afternoon, the St. George Police Department posted that 61-year-old Eliot D. Hill was found dead near 1600 S. Black Ridge Drive.

According to the Silver Alert post, Hill was last seen leaving the St. George Recreation Center on Aug. 28 around noon.

“This incident is still under investigation. Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends affected by this tragic incident,” the department posted on Facebook.