First Look At Utah Hockey Club’s New Goaltender Masks

SALT LAKE CITY – As the inaugural Utah Hockey Club season continues to inch closer it seems as though new team gear is revealed on social media platforms nearly every day. On Wednesday afternoon, images of Utah’s new goalie masks were posted on X, giving fans their first look at Karel Vejmelka and Jaxson Stauber’s helmets.

2002 Olympic symbols on Stauber’s new mask. That’s incredible. https://t.co/hSRdGi4vHZ — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) September 4, 2024

Karel Vejmelka’s Goalie Mask

Named the “Utah Razor Rocker” by the artist Dave Gunnarsson who specializes in NHL mask art, backup goaltender Vejmelka’s new helmet features black and blue razors on both sides.

It also has the same “Utah” text as the club’s new sweaters on the top of the mask with small, slightly faded renderings of the club’s alternate state outline logo.

The phrase “hockey club” is also found at the very top of the helmet and featured near the chin is Vejmelka’s number 70, which was placed over the top of the state outline logo. A small NHL logo is located near the cage on the right side of the mask.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DaveArt (@daveart)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DaveArt (@daveart)

Jaxson Stauber’s Goalie Mask

As for Stauber’s new mask, it features the club’s new Utah Hockey Club logo on the very top with the alternate state outline logo near the chin.

Also painted on both sides is another Utah Hockey Club logo in addition to small graphic outlines of the state which are found throughout the entire mask.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pros Choice Official (@proschoicemask)

Perhaps the most unique artwork found on Stauber’s helmet are the iconic 2002 Winter Olympic symbols located on both sides. The official 2002 Salt Lake Winter Olympic Snowflake is featured next to the hockey event logo from that year.

Utah Hockey Schedule

Fans can watch the Utah Hockey Club’s first game on October 8 against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks on ESPN. Click here for the full schedule.

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @BagleyKSLsports