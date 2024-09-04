On the Site:
Weather alert: Fire danger
Utah social worker recommends open, honest conversations to process recent tragedies

Sep 4, 2024, 4:37 PM | Updated: 6:58 pm

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


KSL TV

WEST HAVEN Utah has had its share recently of tragic news stories, including multiple children who have died after getting shot.

That includes news that a 32-year-old woman and three children were found shot to death inside a vehicle in West Haven. Details on that case were still developing Wednesday.

Events like that can take a toll on our mental health, even if we’re not personally connected to them, said Jenn Oxborrow, a licensed clinical social worker and victim advocate.

“These are terrible tragedies,” Oxborrow said. “They’re very, very sad and very scary.”

Jenn Oxborrow, a licensed clinical social worker and victim advocate, says tragic events such as the one Tuesday night in West Haven can take a toll on our mental health. (Winston Armani/KSL TV)

Other recent tragedies

The West Haven case is just the latest in a string of such stories. A few weeks ago, a 5-year-old boy in Santaquin died after accidentally shooting himself with a gun he found in his parents’ room.

Earlier this week, an 8-year-old boy also died after accidentally shooting himself outside a Lehi gas station with a gun that was in the car.

Oxborrow said these sad stories can add up, so it’s important to talk and be open about how it’s affecting you.

“It’s really important for people to be able to understand what emotion they’re feeling and then talk about it,” Oxborrow said. “If you need to find a professional to talk about your feelings and your thoughts, do that before it becomes a problem, before it interrupts your sleep or your work or your relationships.”

Oxborrow said these tragic stories are also revealing about our society today.

“We don’t have a shortage of resources. We have an abundance of guns,” she said. “We have to assume that when people we care about are in crisis, they can get access to a deadly weapon very easily.”

That’s why Oxborrow said it’s critical to communicate – including with children – and discuss ways to stay safe while also dealing with fear, anxiety, and uncertainty.

“Those are normal feelings to have about an abnormal situation,” Oxborrow said. “What’s abnormal is how much this is happening and how many children have been killed in just the last month in our state, so we need to do more.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or exhibiting warning signs, call, text, or chat the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 which is answered 24/7/365 by crisis counselors at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute. All calls to legacy crisis hotlines, including the old National Suicide Prevention hotline, 1-800-273-8255, will also connect to a crisis care worker at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute as well.

Additional resources

  • SafeUT: Parents, students, and educators can connect with a licensed crisis counselor through chat by downloading the SafeUT app or by calling 833-3SAFEUT (833-372-3388)
  • SafeUT Frontline: First responders, including firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, and healthcare professionals can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUT Frontline app.
  • SafeUTNG: Members of the National Guard can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUTNG app.
  • Utah Warm Line: For non-crisis situations, when you need a listening ear as you heal and recover from a personal struggle, call 1-833 SPEAKUT 8:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m., 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
  • The Huntsman Mental Health Institute offers a wide variety of programs and services including suicide prevention and crisis services, hospital treatment, therapy & medication management, substance Use & addiction recovery, child & teen programs, and maternal mental health services including birth trauma, pregnancy loss, infertility, and perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.

LiveOnUtah.org is a statewide effort to prevent suicide by promoting education, providing resources, and changing Utah’s culture around suicide and mental health. They offer resources for faith based groups, LGBTQ+, youth, employers, firearm suicide prevention, and crisis and treatment options

 

