Officers look into illegally killed pronghorn killed in Emery County

PRICE — Wildlife officials are asking for the public’s help in a poaching case that occurred in late June in Emery County.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said on June 23, a pronghorn was found dead near Buckhorn Reservoir and Buckhorn Wash Road. The officers determined that the animal was shot and killed with a rifle within 24 hours.

“There were no hunts going on at the time the pronghorn was killed. It also did not appear that any attempts were made to salvage any of the meat,” the DWR press release stated.

DWR asks anyone with information to contact the agency by calling the UTiP Hotline at 800-662-3337, using the UTDWR Law Enforcement app, or texting 847411. You can also contact officer Aidan Hueton at 435-650-1113.

DWR said a reward may be available for information leading to the “successful prosecution of those responsible.”