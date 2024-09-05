On the Site:
RELIGION

Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square to perform in Georgia next week

Sep 4, 2024, 6:36 PM

The Tabernacle Choir sings during the morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The...

The Tabernacle Choir sings during the morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 7, 2024. (Scott G. Winterton, Deseret News)

(Scott G. Winterton, Deseret News)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square will perform at the Georgia Capitol in Atlanta next week.

The performance, which will held on Wednesday, Sept, 11., is part of a ceremony remembering the 9/11 terror attacks.

The choir will be in Georgia as part of its “Hope” world tour, invited to the capitol by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp.

“Georgia is excited the Tabernacle Choir will be visiting our state for their tour, especially on such a meaningful day as September 11,” Brian Kemp said. “As we mark this occasion and honor the lives of those lost, along with the spirit of our nation, I want to thank everyone who worked to make this concert happen and say we look forward to welcoming the beautiful voices of this choir.”

Choir President Michael Leavitt said the performance will serve two purposes.

“The message of hope shared by the choir is a fitting message for our time as we reflect on the tragedies of 9/11, and as we celebrate shared optimism for a better future,” he said.

Later that evening, the choir will perform with the Morehouse College Glee Club and Spelman College Glee Club at the State Farm Arena.

Earlier this year, the choir was recognized by the Georgia Senate in a resolution that highlighted its “95 years of unwavering dedication to spreading peace, hope and inspiration through Music & the Spoken Word.”

For more information on the choir’s performances in Georgia, click here.

 

