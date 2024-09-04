UHP: Driver fleeing from traffic stop found dead in crash

EAST CARBON CITY, Carbon County — Police said a traffic stop turned fatal after a driver who was being investigated for DUI fled from a trooper, crashed, and was thrown from their car Wednesday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol’s Lt. Cameron Roden told KSL TV that a UHP trooper stopped the car on state Route 6 near East Carbon City. The trooper began a DUI investigation and the car fled.

Roden said troopers attempted to spike the fleeing car but were unsuccessful. Several miles from the spike trap, troopers found the car crashed with the driver ejected from it.

UHP said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Roden did not release any additional information about the driver.

This is a breaking news story and may be updated when more information is provided.