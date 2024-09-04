BYU Football Still Has Largest Big 12 Stadium After Capacity Change

PROVO, Utah – BYU football continues to have the largest stadium in the Big 12 Conference.

After the athletic department added new seating for corporate sponsors on the east and west sidelines inside LaVell Edwards Stadium, the capacity dropped from 63,470 to 62,073.

BYU football stadium capacity in 2024: 62,073

It was a capacity crowd during their first game of the season with the new seating capacity.

#BYU‘s official attendance for tonight’s game against Southern Illinois is 63,712. The new capacity at LES is 62,073.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 1, 2024

Despite the slight dip in total capacity at LaVell Edwards Stadium, BYU still has the largest stadium in the 16-team Big 12 Conference.

After the departures of Texas and Oklahoma, BYU became owner of the biggest stadium in the league.

The next biggest stadium after BYU’s is Iowa State’s Jack Trice Stadium, which has a capacity of 61,500. So BYU has a 573-seat edge on the Cyclones.

Four Big 12 stadiums have a capacity of at least 60,000, and six others are between 50 and 54,000. The smallest stadium in the Big 12 is the historic Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati’s capacity is 38,007 for the 2024 season.

Big 12 Football Stadiums Ranked by Capacity

Capacity totals as of 2024 season

1. BYU | Lavell Edwards Stadium | 62,073

2. Iowa State | Jack Trice Stadium | 61,500

3. Texas Tech | Jones AT&T Stadium | 60,454

4. West Virginia | Milan Puskar Stadium | 60,000

5. Arizona State | Mountain America Stadium | 53,599

6. Oklahoma State | Boone Pickens Stadium | 52,305

7. Utah | Rice-Eccles Stadium | 51,444

8. Arizona | Arizona Stadium | 50,800

9. Colorado | Folsom Field | 50,183

10. Kansas State | Bill Snyder Family Stadium | 50,000

11. TCU | Amon G. Carter Stadium | 46,000

12. Baylor | McLane Stadium | 45,140

13. UCF | FBC Mortgage Stadium | 44,206

14. Kansas | David Booth Memorial Stadium | Low 40,000s (Opening in Fall 2025)

15. Houston | TDECU Stadium | 40,000

16. Cincinnati | Carson Field at Historic Nippert Stadium | 38,007

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast and Cougar Sports Saturday on KSL Newsradio.

