On the Site:
Weather alert: Fire danger
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Report: Former Jazz Guard Talen Horton-Tucker Signing With Bulls

Sep 4, 2024, 8:16 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker will reportedly sign with the Chicago Bulls ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported the news on social media.

“Free agent guard Talen Horton-Tucker has agreed to a partially guaranteed deal with the Chicago Bulls, sources tell @TheAthletic. The Chicago native returns home and will have an opportunity to make Bulls roster after averaging 10.5 points over the last two seasons in Utah.”

Talen Horton-Tucker Signing With Bulls

Horton-Tucker will sign with the Bulls after spending the last two years with the Jazz.

Still only 23 years old, Horton-Tucker is entering his sixth season in the NBA as he looks to extend his career in Chicago.

The Iowa State product averaged 10.5 points, 3.6 assists, and 2.9 rebounds in 116 appearances in Utah, but struggled to shoot connecting on just 40 percent of his field goal attempts and 30 percent of his threes.

Horton-Tucker was billed as a strong defensive prospect coming out of college but developed primarily into a downhill driver and rim finisher.

The Los Angeles Lakers selected the guard with the 46th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

The Chicago native appeared in eight total games as a rookie but won a championship ring with Los Angeles in the bubble in Orlando during the COVID-19-shortened NBA season.

The Jazz acquired Horton-Tucker and wing Stanley Johnson from the Lakers in exchange for Patrick Beverley in the summer of 2022.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Still Has Largest Big 12 Stadium After Capacity Change

BYU continues to have the largest stadium in the Big 12 Conference.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

First Look At Utah Hockey Club’s New Goaltender Masks

On Wednesday afternoon, images of Utah goaltenders Jaxson Stauber and Karel Vejmelka’s new masks were posted on X.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Utah State At USC

The Utah State Aggies take the momentum from their week 1 win over Robert Morris into a battle with 13th ranked USC this Saturday.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind High School Football 2024 Week 3 Recap

Week 3 of the high school football season in the state of Utah is in the books and KSL Sports Rewind has a full recap.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football 2024 Top 25 Rankings Entering Week 4

Week 3 of the high school football season in the state of Utah is in the books, and KSL Sports Rewind released its Top 25 ranking.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind: Top Plays From Week 3 Of 2024 HS Football Season

Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind highlighted all the great plays from the third week of the 2024 high school football season.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Report: Former Jazz Guard Talen Horton-Tucker Signing With Bulls