Report: Former Jazz Guard Talen Horton-Tucker Signing With Bulls

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker will reportedly sign with the Chicago Bulls ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported the news on social media.

“Free agent guard Talen Horton-Tucker has agreed to a partially guaranteed deal with the Chicago Bulls, sources tell @TheAthletic. The Chicago native returns home and will have an opportunity to make Bulls roster after averaging 10.5 points over the last two seasons in Utah.”

Horton-Tucker will sign with the Bulls after spending the last two years with the Jazz.

Still only 23 years old, Horton-Tucker is entering his sixth season in the NBA as he looks to extend his career in Chicago.

The Iowa State product averaged 10.5 points, 3.6 assists, and 2.9 rebounds in 116 appearances in Utah, but struggled to shoot connecting on just 40 percent of his field goal attempts and 30 percent of his threes.

Horton-Tucker was billed as a strong defensive prospect coming out of college but developed primarily into a downhill driver and rim finisher.

The Los Angeles Lakers selected the guard with the 46th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

The Chicago native appeared in eight total games as a rookie but won a championship ring with Los Angeles in the bubble in Orlando during the COVID-19-shortened NBA season.

The Jazz acquired Horton-Tucker and wing Stanley Johnson from the Lakers in exchange for Patrick Beverley in the summer of 2022.

