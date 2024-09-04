BYU Basketball Coaching Staff Visits Five-Star Caleb Wilson

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball had a busy start on the first day of the recruiting period.

One of their three visits on Wednesday included a trip to Atlanta, Georgia, to see class of 2025 five-star Caleb Wilson at his home.

Home visit with five-star Caleb Wilson

Nearly all of BYU’s staff were involved in the visit, as head coach Kevin Young and assistants Chris Burgess, Brandon Dunson, and John Linehan were also there.

Wilson is a 6-foot-9, 205-pound power forward prospect who ranks as the No. 4 overall recruit in the class of 2025.

He plays at Holy Innocents Episcopal School.

Wilson dropped a July list of the top 12 schools that didn’t include BYU. Despite not being on the list, Wilson has continued to remain in contact with BYU’s staff, and on the first day of the recruiting period, BYU’s coaches were at his home.

The schools that were in Wilson’s top 12 at the time included Arkansas, Duke, North Carolina, Alabama, UCF, Georgia Tech, Auburn, Tennessee, Oregon, Kentucky, Ohio State, and USC.

Wilson is considered a potential Top Five NBA draft pick in the 2026 draft.

Last season, Wilson averaged 20.8 points, 14.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 4.4 blocks, and 1.8 steals per game.

BYU basketball also visited AJ Dybantsa

According to On3 Sports, in addition to visiting Wilson on Wednesday, BYU also visited No. 1 recruit AJ Dybantsa in Hurricane.

BYU head coach Kevin Young and three assistants were in for AJ Dybantsa, the country’s No. 1 player, earlier today, sources tell @On3Recruits. A Kansas assistant was also in for Dybantsa. Today is the first day college coaches can hit the road and see recruits.… pic.twitter.com/ubtX4J2tOM — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) September 4, 2024

Dybantsa is projected as the No. 1 NBA draft pick in 2026.

The Utah Prep standout is currently going through official visits. He will visit BYU in October.

