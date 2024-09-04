On the Site:
BYU Basketball Coaching Staff Visits Five-Star Caleb Wilson

Sep 4, 2024, 9:22 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball had a busy start on the first day of the recruiting period.

One of their three visits on Wednesday included a trip to Atlanta, Georgia, to see class of 2025 five-star Caleb Wilson at his home.

Home visit with five-star Caleb Wilson

Nearly all of BYU’s staff were involved in the visit, as head coach Kevin Young and assistants Chris Burgess, Brandon Dunson, and John Linehan were also there.

Wilson is a 6-foot-9, 205-pound power forward prospect who ranks as the No. 4 overall recruit in the class of 2025.

He plays at Holy Innocents Episcopal School.

Wilson dropped a July list of the top 12 schools that didn’t include BYU. Despite not being on the list, Wilson has continued to remain in contact with BYU’s staff, and on the first day of the recruiting period, BYU’s coaches were at his home.

The schools that were in Wilson’s top 12 at the time included Arkansas, Duke, North Carolina, Alabama, UCF, Georgia Tech, Auburn, Tennessee, Oregon, Kentucky, Ohio State, and USC.

Wilson is considered a potential Top Five NBA draft pick in the 2026 draft.

Last season, Wilson averaged 20.8 points, 14.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 4.4 blocks, and 1.8 steals per game.

BYU basketball also visited AJ Dybantsa

According to On3 Sports, in addition to visiting Wilson on Wednesday, BYU also visited No. 1 recruit AJ Dybantsa in Hurricane.

Dybantsa is projected as the No. 1 NBA draft pick in 2026.

The Utah Prep standout is currently going through official visits. He will visit BYU in October.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

