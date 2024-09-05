BYU QB Commit Nolan Keeney Impressed By First LES Experience

On the Site:
PROVO, Utah – BYU football has one quarterback commit in its 2025 recruiting class. That’s Tualatin, Oregon, signal-caller Nolan Keeney.

A 6-foot-4, 215-pound prospect, Keeney committed to BYU three months ago. He pounced on an offer that BYU had extended to him three weeks prior last May and hasn’t looked back since.

Last week, Keeney took an unofficial visit to Provo to watch the BYU-Southern Illinois game. It was his first game inside his future home at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Nolan Keeney visits BYU football for the first time

“It was great, unlike anything I’ve ever experienced,” Keeney said. “I haven’t gone to many college games. But it was great. I can’t wait to play in there one day.”

Keeney spent the weekend with his brother and his sister-in-law. He noted he had a pregame meal and some “pretty good seats” inside LES to watch BYU beat Southern Illinois, 41-13.

After the game, Keeney watched BYU head coach Kalani Sitake give a postgame speech to the team.

He plans to take an official visit later this fall at a date to be determined.

During the game, Keeney watched BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff pass for 348 yards and three touchdowns.

“It was just like Coach Roderick showed me and told me about their offensive scheme, as he was recruiting me a couple of months ago,” Keeney said. “[Roderick said] he likes to take a lot of deep shots. It was really good to finally get down there and see a lot of their game plan and offensive scheme.”

Keeney notes that BYU’s scheme is “similar” to what he runs at Tualatin High School. He said that his high school offense throws it deep often.

“True to BYU”

Since committing to BYU in June, he hasn’t wavered on his pledge.

“I’m definitely staying true to BYU,” Keeney said. “I love the school. I appreciate them for showing interest in me even after a season of only playing seven games. It shows a lot to take a shot on someone that didn’t play that much.”

Keeney broke his collarbone twice last season, causing him to miss an extended period in his junior year.

“… So a lot of schools that are coming in later, I guess you could say, don’t have as big of an effect on me, really, at all. I’m true to BYU because I appreciate them so much for showing interest in me early.”

Keeney, a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, also pointed out that BYU’s religious beliefs were one of the boxes checked off for him when he was looking for a school.

The early signing period for the class of 2025 begins on December 4.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

