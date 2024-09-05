West Haven tragedy leaves community grieving amid still unanswered questions

On the Site:
Sep 5, 2024, 12:13 PM | Updated: 1:48 pm

BY MARY CULBERTSON


WEST HAVEN, Weber County — A Utah community was left baffled and in grief after four bodies were found in an SUV parked in the driveway of a Weber County home Tuesday. Neighbors and family have been trying to make sense of what the victims might have been going through at the time of their deaths as authorities investigate.

The victims, a 32-year-old mother and her young children according to neighbors, were found with gunshot wounds inside an SUV in the driveway of a house, just before 10 p.m. After hours of searching and testing evidence, Lt. Terance Lavely concluded Wednesday night that there was “not a suspect or person of interest, nor do we believe anyone else was involved in the incident.”

The sheriff’s office has not confirmed beyond that what happened to the victims but said it is waiting on the medical examiner’s office to confirm their cause of death and release any more information.

According to neighbors, the woman moved into the house with her father recently after his wife of 50 years also died.

“We feel for the family, we hope that they’re doing OK. They’ve had, I don’t know, five losses in one year,” said neighbor Taira Jacobson. “So that’s really hard and just can’t imagine what they’re going through.”

Utah social worker recommends open, honest conversations to process recent tragedies

The family of the woman and the family of the children’s father spoke with KSL TV, but were too rattled to speak on camera or formally interview. They did say however both sides of the family had spent the day Wednesday in endless tears, and were devastated.

Despite the loss of the family matriarch, neighbors said the family gathered regularly and seemed very happy.

“They would usually gather on Sunday night for dinner. She would come over, she’d bring food over — whatever they were cooking. Just a sweet family,” said neighbor Darren King.

Another neighbor, Laura Watkins, said it was unusual over the holiday weekend because she didn’t see the family gather for Labor Day.

“It’s kind of ironic that we didn’t see any gatherings over the holiday weekend because they normally have big family barbecues and things like that,” Watkins said. “They’re always outside.”

Over 24 hours after the bodies were found, the timeline of events was still unclear as of Thursday morning. Based on nearby camera footage showing the SUV and other cars coming and going from the home between Monday afternoon and Tuesday evening, police are still unclear as to when and where the shots were fired.

In their latest update, police were unable to confirm who owned the home or how anyone involved with the incident might have been related, including the victims.

More questions remain, but in the meantime, community members have offered their support and stopped by the home to leave flowers, letters and stuffed animals for the family.

A community in West Haven is trying to make sense of a tragedy after a woman and her three children were found dead with gunshot wounds in an SUV. In a show of support while unanswered questions surface, neighbors gifted letters, flowers and stuffed animals on the porch of the family's house. (KSL TV) A community in West Haven is trying to make sense of a tragedy after a woman and her three children were found dead with gunshot wounds in an SUV. In a show of support while unanswered questions surface, neighbors gifted letters, flowers and stuffed animals on the porch of the family's house. (KSL TV)

This is a developing story. It may be updated. 

Contributing: Brian Carlson, Dan Rascon and Garna Mejia, KSL TV

