Weather alert: Fire danger
Back to School
Stop For Students
Utah High School Football 2024 Streaming Guide: Week 4

Sep 5, 2024, 10:26 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

Here are this week’s high school sports live streams.

High School Football

Friday, September 6 (All games begin at 7:00 PM unless noted)

Game Night Live: Orem @ West Jordan

KSL Sports Rewind Red Zone Show

Skyridge @ Bingham

Lone Peak @ Mountain Ridge

Alta @ East

Riverton @ American Fork

Cedar @ Crimson Cliffs (The Fan Sports Network)

Pine View @ Desert Hills (The Fan Sports Network)

Bear River @ Mountain Crest (Bear River Live)

Morgan @ Layton Christian (Morgan Sports Network)

Emery @ Manti (Castle Country Radio)

Duchesne @ Beaver (TeamHive.live)

North Sanpete @ South Sevier (TeamHive.live)

Wasatch @ Weber (TeamHive.live)

Juab @ Grantsville (TeamHive.live)

Richfield @ Delta (TeamHive.live)

Kanab @ Millard (TeamHive.live)

Mountain View @ Payson (TeamHive.live)

North Sevier @ Enterprise (TeamHive.live)

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

KSL Sports

Shaq Calls Gobert Worst NBA Player Of All Time

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert responded on social media after Shaq called him the worst NBA player of all time.

8 minutes ago

KSL Sports

Will Taylor Swift Show Up For Chiefs’ Thursday Night Opener?

The pop superstar became one of the Chiefs' biggest fans last season, when she began a high-profile romance with tight end Travis Kelce.

2 hours ago

KSL Sports

Utah State Coach Nate Dreiling Sees Benefit In Making USC Prepare For Two Quarterbacks

With the arrivals of transfer quarterbacks, the promotion of an interim head coach, and only four returning starters, the Utah State Aggies were looking for a fresh start of sorts after a 45-22 loss to Georgia State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl last December.

2 hours ago

KSL Sports

Northern Utah High School Player of the Week – Week 3

The John Watson Northern Utah High School Player of the Week is celebrating the best high school football player in all of Northern Utah, honoring their exceptional performances on the gridiron.

2 hours ago

KSL Sports

Locals In MLB: Porter Hodge Finishes Combined No-Hitter

It had to be a thrill for Porter Hodge to finish out the 18th Chicago Cubs no-hitter in the franchise's venerated history. The rookie righthander got the ball for the ninth inning, finishing off a seven-inning masterpiece from starter and fellow rookie Shota Imanaga.

3 hours ago

KSL Sports

Get To Know The Utah Hockey Club: Who is Josh Doan?

Moving onto one of the team's most exciting young talents, Josh Doan is the next player profile to help fans get to know the Utah Hockey Club roster.

3 hours ago

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Utah High School Football 2024 Streaming Guide: Week 4