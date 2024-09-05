Utah High School Football 2024 Streaming Guide: Week 4
Sep 5, 2024, 10:26 AM
Here are this week’s high school sports live streams.
High School Football
Friday, September 6 (All games begin at 7:00 PM unless noted)
Game Night Live: Orem @ West Jordan
KSL Sports Rewind Red Zone Show
Cedar @ Crimson Cliffs (The Fan Sports Network)
Pine View @ Desert Hills (The Fan Sports Network)
Bear River @ Mountain Crest (Bear River Live)
Morgan @ Layton Christian (Morgan Sports Network)
Emery @ Manti (Castle Country Radio)
Duchesne @ Beaver (TeamHive.live)
North Sanpete @ South Sevier (TeamHive.live)
Wasatch @ Weber (TeamHive.live)
Juab @ Grantsville (TeamHive.live)
Richfield @ Delta (TeamHive.live)
Kanab @ Millard (TeamHive.live)
Mountain View @ Payson (TeamHive.live)
North Sevier @ Enterprise (TeamHive.live)