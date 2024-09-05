On the Site:
Big 12 Commissioner Issues Statement On Potential UConn Expansion

Sep 5, 2024, 10:31 AM

SALT LAKE CITY—Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark is holding off on expansion talks with the UConn Huskies as college football season ramps up.

“As commissioner, it is my responsibility to explore a variety of value-creating opportunities on behalf of the Big 12,” Yormark said. “Following detailed discussions with my conference colleagues alongside UConn leadership, we have jointly decided to pause our conversations at this time. We will instead focus our attention and resources to ushering in this new era of college athletics.”

Yahoo’s Ross Dellenger first reported conversations between the two sides in mid-August. Per Dellenger’s source, the Huskies basketball and Olympic sports programs would have joined the Big 12 no later than 2026. UConn’s football program, operating independently without conference affiliation, wouldn’t officially join the conference until 2031.

Adding UConn would give the Big 12 a presence in the Northeast and put them within three hours of New York.

Last summer, Big 12 basketball coaches were reportedly “in favor” of the Huskies joining the league when there was speculation about the possibility of adding the Huskies a year ago.

Conference expansion never sleeps

“We’ve got to make sure as a collective group we’re reaching our potential. So I haven’t really thought about what’s the right number,” said Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark in July when asked what is the perfect number of members in a league. “I don’t know if it’s really about a number. I think it’s about the right fit. It’s about the value of potential school might or might not bring to the conference.”

The Big 12 Conference begins a new media rights deal with ESPN and FOX in the 2025-26 academic year that runs through 2031.

