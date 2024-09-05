On the Site:
Weather alert: Fire danger
Locals In MLB: Porter Hodge Finishes Combined No-Hitter

Sep 5, 2024, 11:09 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYIt had to be a thrill for Porter Hodge to finish out the 18th Chicago Cubs no-hitter in the franchise’s venerated history. The rookie righthander got the ball for the ninth inning, finishing off a seven-inning masterpiece from starter and fellow rookie Shota Imanaga.

“Knowing the situation, you’ve just gotta come in and throw strikes,” the
Hodge said following the momentous moment.

It was the first Cubs no-hitter at Wrigley Field since Milt Pappas twirled a no-no at the Friendly Confines in 1972. Imanaga, Nate Pearson, and Hodge teamed up for the second combined no-hitter in franchise history.

Locals In MLB: Is Porter Hodge The Chicago Cubs Future Closer

Imanaga struck out seven and walked two on 95 pitches in seven masterful innings, leaving Wrigley faithful disappointed when Nate Pearson took the mound in the eighth inning.

Following a 1-2-3 inning from Pearson, Hodge took a crack at history. The former Cottonwood Colt continued his meteoric ascent, finishing the 12-0 Cubs win without incident before pocketing the historic baseball.

“It’s special to be a part of it with Shota and Nate; it’s a different feeling for sure.”

About Porter Hodge

Hodge opened the season with Double-A Tennessee, allowing one hit in four innings across two appearances before a promotion to Triple-A Iowa. He made ten appearances with Iowa before getting the call to Chicago in mid-May.

Since arriving in the Windy City, Hodge has endeared himself to Cubs fans, teammates, and manager Craig Counsell. After being used primarily in low-leverage moments early with the Cubs, Hodge has earned the trust of Counsell late in games.

Locals In MLB: Porter Hodge Reminisces On MLB Debut

The right-handed Hodge was a two-time state champ at Cottonwood High. A four-year varsity starter, Hodge finished with a 1.50 ERA in 130.2 innings across 30 games.

The Chicago Cubs selected Hodge out of high school in the 13th round of the 2019 MLB draft. He advanced to Double-A Tennessee in 2023, finishing with a 6-7 record and a 5.13 ERA in 80.2 innings.

Last 15 Games: 3-0 | 16.1 IP | 1.10 ERA | 7 Hits | 23 Ks | 7 BBs | 0.86 WHIP

2024 MLB Stats: 32 Games | 3-1 | 1.75 ERA | 36 IP | 3 SV | 9 HLD | 45 Ks | 15 BBs | 0.89 WHIP

2024 MiLB Stats: 15 Games | 1-1 | 4.58 ERA | 19.2 IP | 28 Ks | 13 BB | 1.63 WHIP

Follow Locals in Pro Baseball With KSL Sports

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Locals in MLB here.

