Northern Utah High School Player of the Week – Week 3

SALT LAKE CITY – The John Watson Northern Utah High School Player of the Week is celebrating the best high school football player in Northern Utah. Presented by John Watson Chevrolet in Ogden, each week we honor athletes for their exceptional performance on the gridiron. Our winner this week is Viewmont High School quarterback Titan Longson.

The Viewmont Vikings hosted the Taylorsville Warriors in a non-region battle last Friday. After a slow start, the Vikings’ offense ignited at the end of the first quarter with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Longson to Cash Tuia. This was the first of two such connections in the game between the pair. Longson would connect on three more touchdown strikes in the second quarter as Viewmont took a 28-0 lead into halftime.

Taylorsville struck first in the second half, notching their lone touchdown of the game. Viewmont responded almost immediately with Longson hitting on two more touchdowns before he was lifted from the contest with victory assured. Titan Longson set a Viewmont record with six touchdown passes in a game while piling up 301 passing yards. Kingston Mickens would set the school record for career receiving yards in the victory as well after tallying five receptions for 72 yards. Viewmont defeated Taylorsville in dominant fashion, 49-7.

Player of the Week Selection

The selection committee for the John Watson Northern Utah Player of the Week award consists of Matt George from POW! Creative and Jake Hatch. Jake is the Executive Producer for The KSL Sports Zone. He also hosts a daily BYU-centric podcast called Locked On Cougars. Jake attended Brigham Young University and is a proud native of Orem, UT. He is an alumnus of Mountain View High School, where he was part of the Bruins football program as an offensive and defensive lineman from 2001-04.

