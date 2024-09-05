Utah State Coach Nate Dreiling Sees Benefit In Making USC Prepare For Two Quarterbacks

SALT LAKE CITY- With the arrivals of transfer quarterbacks, the promotion of interim head coach Nate Dreiling, and only four returning starters, the Utah State Aggies were looking for a fresh start of sorts after a 45-22 loss to Georgia State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl last December.

The Aggies welcomed Robert Morris to Logan in week 1, a game full of ups and downs for the home team. While Utah State walked away with the win, two untimely injuries will force interim head coach Nate Dreiling to try his hand at some early season adjustments.

Bryson Barnes Steps Up

Iowa transfer and new starter Spencer Petras had a less than ideal start to his 2024 campaign with his new team, throwing two interceptions in the first half before being forced to the sideline with an injury just before halftime.

Fortunately for the Aggies, the man asked to step in has plenty of experience in being thrust into playing situations on a moments notice. Utah transfer Bryson Barnes, who has filled in for Cam Rising during multiple stints over the last two seasons, took the field and delivered. Despite a 14-10 deficit, Utah State, led by Barnes, put the pedal to the medal in the second half, scoring 26 points and receiving help from the defense who shut out the Robert Morris offense in the third and fourth quarter.

In an interview with Hans and Scotty on the KSL Sports Zone, Coach Nate Dreiling had some heavy praise for his backup quarterback.

“…He’s just one of the best competitors I’ve ever been around, he’s so tough, and he prepares like it’s his moment, just like he did last year for the Utes,” Dreiling said.

Dreiling also touched on the uncommon experience of their quarterback room, something that many teams around the country don’t have.

“We gotta be the only team in the country to have a guy that played in two Rose Bowls as your backup quarterback,” Dreiling said. “I can’t say enough good things about Bryson [Barnes]. If he keeps going here, he’s got a chance to have a special year.”

There are numbers to back up his sentiment. Not only did Barnes start 11 games for the Utes, but Spencer Petras started in 31 games for the Iowa Hawkeyes, giving the two a combined eight years of college football experience.

“Spencer [Petras] is a dude in the locker room. One of the best leaders and most mature kids I’ve ever been around,” Dreiling complimented his quarterback.

This experience is allowing members of the Aggies to feel confident regardless of who is under center and could open the possibility of playing both quarterbacks, forcing opponents to prepare for two different looks and styles on offense.

“Whether it is Spencer [Petras] or whether it’s Bryson, it goes to show that this team has plenty of confidence in whichever one is out there,” he said. “We need to get Spencer back, get him rolling, make teams prepare for multiple quarterbacks.”

Nate Dreiling On Preparing For The Trojans

When it comes to this weekend’s opponent for Utah State, they face a tall task in the USC Trojans. Southern Cal is coming off a 27-20 victory over LSU, moving up ten spots in the most recent AP Poll to #13.

Despite USC’s impressive resume, Coach Dreiling is focused on the things that his team can control, “It’s never about the opponent… it’s always about how we prepare, how we need to continually get better, and what that tape needs to look like.”

Dreiling is confident that if they can execute, his Aggies can complete the upset.

“We are without a doubt going in to win this game,” Dreiling said.

Robert Briggs Jr. Out For Year

Along with Petras, junior running back Robert Briggs Jr. was also forced to leave the game with an injury. Briggs had rushed for 88 yards before suffering a leg injury in the third quarter. Unfortunately, hopes for a return this season were quickly dashed.

“He’ll be out for the year, he already had surgery on his leg,” coach Dreiling shared.

While the news on Briggs’ status is disappointing, he will still have a pivotal role within the team, even if it doesn’t come on the field.

“He knows his role is going to be more of a leadership and a coaching style this year, he’ll come back stronger than ever next year, I don’t think anyone is doubting that,” Dreiling told Hans and Scotty.

Utah State Special Teamer Shines

A bright spot from Saturday’s win manifested itself on special teams with senior placekicker Elliott Nimrod. Making all three field goal attempts and scoring a total of 12 points, Nimrod had a banner day, earning Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Week.

“He hit a career long 50 yarder… If we didn’t throw that interception before half, we were going to try up to 65 (yards) with him, we’ve all seen him make it in practice,” said Dreiling.

Utah State’s 2024 Season

The Aggies will be back in action this Saturday, kicking off against the Trojans at 9 p.m. MT on the Big Ten Network. For additional coverage, follow KSL Sports on X.

Utah State begins their conference campaign on October 5 against Boise State, setting into motion a rigorous Mountain West Schedule.

“It’s going to be a bunch of tough games this year, you’re gonna win with tough quarterbacks and good defense. If we can keep our composure and have a chance to win late, then that’s all we’re asking for.”

