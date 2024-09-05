Historic miner’s hat stolen from Helper Museum

HELPER — A historic miner’s hat on display at Helper Museum was reportedly stolen from the facility, the museum said Thursday. Police are asking for help from the public to find it.

According to Interim Chief Sean Draper with Helper City Police Department, the museum believes the hat was taken while the facility was open on Aug. 31, before the Labor Day holiday. When the museum reopened Tuesday, staff noticed the hat was gone.

Nothing else appeared to have been taken, Draper said.

The Helper Museum largely includes artifacts from underground mines between 1880 and 1950, after large-scale coal deposits were found in Castle Gate. The museum captures the history of immigrants in the area who settled and lived in mining camps.

The missing hat was from the Wattis mine, the museum said, and it distributed photos of a similar hat in the museum.

Draper said any information about where the missing hat might be could be relayed to Price dispatch at 435-637-0890.