On the Site:
Weather alert: Fire danger
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Historic miner’s hat stolen from Helper Museum

Sep 5, 2024, 1:04 PM | Updated: 1:06 pm

Helper Museum reported a historic miner's hat missing, and likely stolen after Labor Day in 2024. (...

Helper Museum reported a historic miner's hat missing, and likely stolen after Labor Day in 2024. (Helper Museum)

(Helper Museum)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

HELPER — A historic miner’s hat on display at Helper Museum was reportedly stolen from the facility, the museum said Thursday. Police are asking for help from the public to find it.

According to Interim Chief Sean Draper with Helper City Police Department, the museum believes the hat was taken while the facility was open on Aug. 31, before the Labor Day holiday. When the museum reopened Tuesday, staff noticed the hat was gone.

Nothing else appeared to have been taken, Draper said.

The Helper Museum largely includes artifacts from underground mines between 1880 and 1950, after large-scale coal deposits were found in Castle Gate. The museum captures the history of immigrants in the area who settled and lived in mining camps.

The missing hat was from the Wattis mine, the museum said, and it distributed photos of a similar hat in the museum.

Draper said any information about where the missing hat might be could be relayed to Price dispatch at 435-637-0890.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A community in West Haven is trying to make sense of a tragedy after a woman and her three children...

Mary Culbertson

The Latest: West Haven tragedy left a community grieving amid still unanswered questions

After a woman and her three children were found dead in a West Haven neighborhood, the community is struggling to understand what happened amid their grief.

53 minutes ago

Elevations RTC is a youth residential facility in Syracuse, Utah. (Eddie Collins, KSL TV)...

Courtney Johns

Former resident, advocates push for more oversight of Utah troubled teen industry

A lawsuit against a Utah teen treatment facility calls for tougher regulation. The KSL Investigators explore why some say enough isn't being done to protect children.

14 hours ago

A Utah prison inmate who was 15 when he killed a two-year-old in 1980 is in poor health and is seek...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Man serving life sentence for murder 44 years ago requests compassionate release

A man who has been incarcerated for 44 years, starting when he was 15, may be getting a compassionate release from the Utah State Prison due to his poor health.

16 hours ago

KT Tape, a Utah-based company, is credited for providing athletes with a competitive edge at the Pa...

Alex Cabrero

Utah businesses involved in helping Paralympic athletes win gold medals this week

A Utah-based company is being credited for giving athletes a competitive edge during the Summer Paralympics in Paris.

18 hours ago

The Tabernacle Choir sings during the morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The...

Mark Jones

Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square to perform in Georgia next week

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square will perform at the Georgia Capitol in Atlanta next week.

18 hours ago

A revolver with a gun safety lock on it....

Daniella Rivera

Recent child firearm deaths highlight troubling trend in Utah

Several Utah children have died from gunfire in the last two weeks. The deaths are a stark reminder of a troubling trend the KSL Investigators have reported on extensively: firearm deaths among children and teens in Utah.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Historic miner’s hat stolen from Helper Museum