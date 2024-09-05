On the Site:
MENTAL HEALTH

National 988 day, offering mental health resources for those in crisis

Sep 5, 2024, 1:25 PM | Updated: 1:29 pm

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


SALT LAKE CITY — 988 is a national suicide and crisis lifeline, where people experiencing mental health emergencies can call for help.

In 2023, more than 700 Utahns died by suicide, according to a 988 press release. This is the second-highest number on record, following 717 Utahns who took their lives in 2022.

“It’s important to know if things get tough, you aren’t alone,” Brent Kelsey, director of the Office of Substance Use and Mental Health at the Utah Department of Health and Human Services, said. “You can get help for yourself or someone else by calling or texting 988. There is always someone available to help you, whether you just need to talk or a safe place to go.”

Trained crisis workers provide immediate, free, and confidential emotional and mental health support. It is available 24 hours on all seven days of the week, including holidays and weekends. There is no need for proof of citizenship, insurance, or a Social Security number to get help, the release said.

In 2022, suicide was the leading cause of death for Utahns ages 10 to 17, and 18 to 24. The 988 Lifeline has a statewide tip line, which answered 91,779 crisis calls from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024, according to the release.

988 can also send a team of trained crisis workers for free if phone services aren’t enough. The release said you can call on someone else’s behalf, or for yourself. These outreach teams are available in every county throughout the state, and there are special teams if the concern involves a child.

Utah social worker recommends open, honest conversations to process recent tragedies

There are six crisis centers in Utah, located in Ogden, Layton, Provo, Salt Lake City, Price, and Hurricane, with another set to open in Cache County.

“We are grateful for the support and funding from the Utah State Legislature, state and local partners, private organizations and businesses, and individuals making a difference in their own communities and families,” Nate Checketts, deputy director at DHHS, said.

Suicide prevention resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or exhibiting warning signs, call, text, or chat the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 which is answered 24/7/365 by crisis counselors at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute. All calls to legacy crisis hotlines, including the old National Suicide Prevention hotline, 1-800-273-8255, will also connect to a crisis care worker at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute as well.

Additional resources

  • SafeUT: Parents, students, and educators can connect with a licensed crisis counselor through chat by downloading the SafeUT app or by calling 833-3SAFEUT (833-372-3388)
  • SafeUT Frontline: First responders, including firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, and healthcare professionals can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUT Frontline app.
  • SafeUTNG: Members of the National Guard can chat with a licensed crisis counselor at no cost 24/7/365 by downloading the SafeUTNG app.
  • Utah Warm Line: For non-crisis situations, when you need a listening ear as you heal and recover from a personal struggle, call 1-833 SPEAKUT 8:00 a.m.-11:00 p.m., 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
  • The Huntsman Mental Health Institute offers a wide variety of programs and services including suicide prevention and crisis services, hospital treatment, therapy & medication management, substance Use & addiction recovery, child & teen programs, and maternal mental health services including birth trauma, pregnancy loss, infertility, and perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.
  • LiveOnUtah.org is a statewide effort to prevent suicide by promoting education, providing resources, and changing Utah’s culture around suicide and mental health. They offer resources for faith based groups, LGBTQ+, youth, employers, firearm suicide prevention, and crisis and treatment options.

Counties in Utah provide services for mental health and substance use disorders. Centers are run by the thirteen Local Mental Health and Substance Use Authorities all across the state and offer therapy, substance use disorder treatment, support groups, mobile services, youth treatment, and more.

These resources and more information can be found here: https://www.uacnet.org/behavioralhealth.

Other community-based resources

Mental Health

