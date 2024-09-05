On the Site:
Weather alert: Fire danger
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Shaq Calls Gobert Worst NBA Player Of All Time

Sep 5, 2024, 1:46 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The ongoing feud between Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert and Hall of Fame center Shaquille O’Neal has a new chapter.

In an interview with Complex, Shaq called Gobert the worst player in NBA history.

Related: Gobert Ties NBA Record With Fourth DPOY Award

Gobert Defends Himself Against Shaq WOAT Take

Speaking to his son Myles, a host for Complex, Shaq took aim at Gobert over what he considers unearned money.

“If you sign a contract for $250 million, show me 250,” Shaq said of Gobert’s perceived lack of effort. “There’s a reason why I walk funny, why I can’t turn my neck, and why I can’t do it because I played for my $120 million.”

After the interview went viral, Gobert responded to the Los Angeles Lakers legend on social media.

“It is sad to see someone that has accomplished as much as you did @SHAQ both in sport and business still be triggered by another man’s finances and accomplishments,” Gobert wrote. “I get the entertainment part but unlike other folks, you don’t need that stuff to stay relevant.”

Gobert has long found himself on the wrong end of Shaq’s attacks.

In 2021, Shaq said this of the then-Utah Jazz center.

“I’m not gonna hate, but this should be an inspiration to all the little kids out there, you average 11 points in the NBA, you can get $200 million.”

Shaq doubled down in 2022 discounting Gobert’s offensive abilities on a podcast with Spice Adams.

“Rudy’s a great player, a fine defensive player but he offers nothing on the offensive end, like he has no post moves.”

After Adams suggested Gobert would hold him to 12 points, Shaq responded “Yeah — in the first three minutes.”

Gobert Under Fire From Mavericks Rookie

Shaq isn’t the only big man taking shots at Gobert over his money.

Earlier this week Dallas Mavericks rookie Dereck Lively II and former NBA player Theo Pinson questioned why the three-time All-Star was on the floor in the postseason.

“[The Mavericks] played the Minnesota Timberwolves, there’s zero reason Rudy Gobert should’ve been on that court,” Pinson said.

“Zero,” Lively responded.

“But, you are paying him about $40-$50 million,” Pinson said.

The Mavericks beat Gobert’s Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals 4-1 before falling in the Finals to the Boston Celtics.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports


Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Officially Sign Patty Mills

Nearly a month after it was first reported, the Utah Jazz have officially signed veteran guard Patty Mills.

44 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Prospect Profiles: Daniil But

Moving onto 2023 No. 12 overall pick, Daniil But is the next player profile to help fans get to know the Utah Hockey Club prospects.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Vs. Baylor Fan Guide: TV Info, What To Wear, Top Storylines

Want to enjoy football instead of worrying about parking and other nuisances? Check out our comprehensive Utah Football fan guide.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Utah Utes Football Vs. Baylor Bears

Here is how to watch Utah Football play its first Big 12 opponent in 2024 at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Thursday.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Will Taylor Swift Show Up For Chiefs’ Thursday Night Opener?

The pop superstar became one of the Chiefs' biggest fans last season, when she began a high-profile romance with tight end Travis Kelce.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Coach Nate Dreiling Sees Benefit In Making USC Prepare For Two Quarterbacks

With the arrivals of transfer quarterbacks, the promotion of an interim head coach, and only four returning starters, the Utah State Aggies were looking for a fresh start of sorts after a 45-22 loss to Georgia State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl last December.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Shaq Calls Gobert Worst NBA Player Of All Time