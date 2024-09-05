Shaq Calls Gobert Worst NBA Player Of All Time

SALT LAKE CITY – The ongoing feud between Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert and Hall of Fame center Shaquille O’Neal has a new chapter.

In an interview with Complex, Shaq called Gobert the worst player in NBA history.

Related: Gobert Ties NBA Record With Fourth DPOY Award

Gobert Defends Himself Against Shaq WOAT Take

Speaking to his son Myles, a host for Complex, Shaq took aim at Gobert over what he considers unearned money.

“If you sign a contract for $250 million, show me 250,” Shaq said of Gobert’s perceived lack of effort. “There’s a reason why I walk funny, why I can’t turn my neck, and why I can’t do it because I played for my $120 million.”

After the interview went viral, Gobert responded to the Los Angeles Lakers legend on social media.

It is sad to see someone that has accomplished as much as you did @SHAQ both in sport and business still be triggered by another man’s finances and accomplishments. I get the entertainment part but unlike other folks, you don’t need that stuff to stay relevant. https://t.co/KPHs2VmfIb — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) September 5, 2024

“It is sad to see someone that has accomplished as much as you did @SHAQ both in sport and business still be triggered by another man’s finances and accomplishments,” Gobert wrote. “I get the entertainment part but unlike other folks, you don’t need that stuff to stay relevant.”

Gobert has long found himself on the wrong end of Shaq’s attacks.

In 2021, Shaq said this of the then-Utah Jazz center.

“I’m not gonna hate, but this should be an inspiration to all the little kids out there, you average 11 points in the NBA, you can get $200 million.”

Shaq doubled down in 2022 discounting Gobert’s offensive abilities on a podcast with Spice Adams.

“Rudy’s a great player, a fine defensive player but he offers nothing on the offensive end, like he has no post moves.”

After Adams suggested Gobert would hold him to 12 points, Shaq responded “Yeah — in the first three minutes.”

Gobert Under Fire From Mavericks Rookie

Shaq isn’t the only big man taking shots at Gobert over his money.

Earlier this week Dallas Mavericks rookie Dereck Lively II and former NBA player Theo Pinson questioned why the three-time All-Star was on the floor in the postseason.

“[The Mavericks] played the Minnesota Timberwolves, there’s zero reason Rudy Gobert should’ve been on that court,” Pinson said.

Can’t stop laughing after D-Live said “zero” & “and he didn’t” 💀 (Via Nike EYBL on YouTube) pic.twitter.com/sltNUa4OMU — Panda Hank (@pandahank41) September 3, 2024

“Zero,” Lively responded.

“But, you are paying him about $40-$50 million,” Pinson said.

The Mavericks beat Gobert’s Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals 4-1 before falling in the Finals to the Boston Celtics.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.



Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops