On the Site:
Weather alert: Fire danger
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CONSUMER

Red Lobster says it will soon exit bankruptcy protection after judge approves chain’s sale

Sep 5, 2024, 2:47 PM

Struggling Red Lobster is abruptly closing at least 48 of its restaurants around the country, accor...

Struggling Red Lobster is abruptly closing at least 48 of its restaurants around the country, according to a leading restaurant liquidator. (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY WYATTE GRANTHAM-PHILP'S, AP BUSINESS WRITER


NEW YORK (AP) — After months of dozens of restaurant closings and headlines about “endless shrimp” woes, Red Lobster says it will soon exit from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

A U.S. bankruptcy judge on Thursday approved the casual seafood chain’s reorganization plan, which includes a lender group led by asset manager Fortress acquiring the business. The green light arrives under just four months after Red Lobster filed for bankruptcy protection as it pursued a sale, following years of mounting losses and dwindling customers while it struggled to keep up with competitors.

At the time of filing in May, Red Lobster’s leadership shared plans to “simplify the business” through a reduction of locations. The chain, which lost $76 million in 2023, shuttered dozens of its North American restaurants over recent months — both leading up to and during the bankruptcy process. That includes more than 50 locations whose equipment was put up for auction just days before the Chapter 11 petition, followed by additional closures throughout the bankruptcy process.

Red Lobster said Thursday that it expects to operate about 544 locations across the U.S. and Canada upon emerging from bankruptcy. That’s down from 578 disclosed as of May’s bankruptcy filing.

Red Lobster seeks bankruptcy protection days after closing dozens of restaurants

Under terms of the acquisition, which is expected to close by the end of September, the chain will continue to operate as an independent company.

Once the deal is finalized, Red Lobster will also get a new CEO — Damola Adamolekun, former chief executive of P.F. Chang’s.

Adamolekun was appointed to head RL Investor Holdings, the newly formed entity acquiring Red Lobster, by Fortress last week. In a statement Thursday, Adamolekun said that Red Lobster “has a tremendous future” and thanked Jonathan Tibus, who will leave the company and step down as CEO, for his leadership during the bankruptcy process.

Red Lobster’s purchaser is also providing additional funding to help the Orlando, Florida-based chain get back on its feet post-emergence. Adamolekun said the company’s long-term investment plan includes a commitment of more than $60 million in new funding.

Known for its affordable seafood and cheddary biscuits, Red Lobster has seen multiple ownership changes over the course of its 56-year history. The brand was founded back in 1968 by Bill Darden, who sold Red Lobster to General Mills in 1970. General Mills later went on to form Darden Restaurants, which owns Olive Garden and other chains. Darden Restaurants was spun off from General Mills in 1995.

Darden Restaurants later sold Red Lobster to a private equity firm in 2014. Thai Union Group, one of the world’s largest seafood suppliers, first invested in Red Lobster in 2016 and upped its stake in 2020 — but announced its intention to exit its minority investment earlier this year.

What went wrong at Red Lobster

When announcing plans to divest in January, CEO Thiraphong Chansiri said the COVID-19 pandemic, industry headwinds and rising operating costs from Red Lobster had resulted in “prolonged negative financial contributions to Thai Union and its shareholders.” It reported a $19 million loss from Red Lobster for the first nine months of 2023.

While not the sole reason, among sources of loss were — yes — those endless shrimp. Last year, Red Lobster significantly expanded the iconic all-you-can-eat special. But customer demand overwhelmed what the chain could afford. Thai Union leadership later noted that the deal’s $20 price tag wasn’t making enough money.

Last year’s shrimp debacle wasn’t the first time Red Lobster saw consequences of “endless” promises. In 2003, the company reportedly lost millions of dollars on an all-you-can-eat “Endless Crab” promotion when crab prices rose.

KSL 5 TV Live

Consumer

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 28: Athletes of Team Canada acknowledge the fans during the parade of athlet...

Jocelyn Noveck, Associated Press National Writer

Fashion is slowly embracing the needs of disabled people. It’s happening for some Paralympians, too

Three years ago, when Team Canada appeared at the opening ceremonies of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, the athletes were dressed in sleek white jeans. They may have looked good, but for some Paralympians on the team, they were a challenge.

1 hour ago

Consumers purchase products at a Dollar Tree store on March 13 in New York City. After years of pro...

Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN

Dollar stores are struggling. Blame Walmart

After years of prolific growth, US dollar stores have hit a downturn.

24 hours ago

Clothes at the Shein popup store in New York are seen here in 2022. Shein and Temu, two Chinese low...

Jordan Valinsky, CNN

US regulators want to investigate Shein and Temu over ‘deadly’ baby products

Shein and Temu, two Chinese low-cost e-commerce websites, are the target of a proposed investigation by the United States government for selling “deadly baby and toddler products.”

1 day ago

McDonald's is changing the McFlurry cup and adding a smaller size....

Jordan Valinsky, CNN

McDonald’s is giving its McFlurry a makeover

Nearly a year after McDonald’s ditched the hollow plastic spoon, more changes are coming for the McFlurry.

1 day ago

Products advertised as containing synthetically derived delta-8 THC are offered for sale at a smoke...

Devi Shastri, AP Health Writer

What to know about delta-8 and other common vape shop drugs

Products with delta-8 THC, so-called “magic mushrooms," and other legal but less-regulated compounds are easy for consumers to get their hands on.

2 days ago

FILE - Chase Bank ATMs are shown, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in New York. Customers of Chase’s onl...

Jordan Valinsky, CNN

Viral videos of people stealing money from Chase ATMs were just plain check fraud

A number of viral TikTok videos had some people believing they could get “free” cash from Chase ATMs, but those customers were actually committing fraud, according to the bank.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Red Lobster says it will soon exit bankruptcy protection after judge approves chain’s sale