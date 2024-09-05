How To Watch Utah Utes Football Vs. Baylor Bears

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Utes football team will play its first Big 12 conference opponent during nonconference play as they host the Baylor Bears on Saturday. Here is how you can watch, stream, and listen to stay caught up with all the action.

How to watch Utah Utes vs. Baylor Bears football game

The Utes host the Bears at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, September 7.

We’re on a bear hunt this 𝗪𝗘𝗘𝗞 🏟️: Rice-Eccles Stadium

⏰: 1:30PM MT

📺: FOX

📻: ESPN 700 AM / 92.1 FM#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/J8pjcqncIv — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) September 2, 2024

Here is all of the information you’ll need to tune in to the Utah vs. Baylor football game:

What channel is Utah Football on?

The Utah football game against Baylor will be televised on FOX. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. (MDT).

Channels based on Salt Lake City, Utah

Ways to Watch:

Television

FOX

Streaming

Fubo

YouTube TV

Mobile/Streaming Devices

FOX Sports App

KSL Sports Zone

A pregame and postgame show will run on the KSL Sports Zone

Online

KSLSports.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

The Rest Of The Utes’ 2024 Schedule:

Utah Football @ Utah State Aggies on Saturday, September 14

Utah Football @ Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, September 21

Utah Football vs. Arizona Wildcats on Saturday, September 28

Utah Football @ Arizona State Sun Devils on Friday, October 11

Utah Football vs. TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, October 19

Utah Football @ Houston Cougars on Saturday, October 26

Utah Football vs. BYU Cougars on Saturday, November, 9

Utah Football @ Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday, November 16

Utah Football vs. Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, November 23

Utah Football @ UCF Knights on Friday, November 29

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

