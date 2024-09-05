Utah Football Vs. Baylor Fan Guide: TV Info, What To Wear, Top Storylines

SALT LAKE CITY – Want to enjoy football instead of worrying about parking and other nuisances? Check out our comprehensive fan guide for Utah Football’s game against the Baylor Bears.

Information on parking, tailgating, what to wear, and more is found below.

For the top Utah Football storylines, follow Utah insider Steve Bartle or check out his coverage on KSLSports.com.

We’re on a bear hunt this 𝗪𝗘𝗘𝗞 🏟️: Rice-Eccles Stadium

⏰: 1:30PM MT

📺: FOX

📻: ESPN 700 AM / 92.1 FM#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/J8pjcqncIv — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) September 2, 2024

Utah Football Fan Guide

Parking For Utah vs. Baylor

A full campus-wide parking map can be found here.

RELATED: Utah Football Moves Up In The Newest AP Poll

Utah Football Tailgate Information

There are three locations on campus where there will be tailgating. The Guardsman Lot, the East Lot, and Grass Spaces.

Fans can also enjoy food, music, and more outside Gate L on 500 South before the game.

THE ARRIVAL Gather outside Gate L on 500 South by 11:15AM MT to greet @Utah_Football as they step off the bus. Enjoy food, live music and exclusive t-shirts that will only be available when the team arrives at @Rice_Eccles Stadium prior to the games. Gameday info:… pic.twitter.com/b5ZgNCzn4Z — Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) September 4, 2024

Visit Utah Tickets to get in on the pregame fun for future home games.

What To Wear to Utah vs. Baylor at RES

There will be no theme for fans in the second home game. Keep your eyes out for themes in future games like the black-out or alternating sections!

The Utes will be wearing all red as they host the Bears on Saturday.

Weather For Saturday

Expect temperatures in the high 80s with scattered clouds above Rice-Eccles this weekend.

RELATED: Top Five Takeaways From Utah Football’s Kyle Whittingham Week Two Press Conference

How To Watch Utah Football vs. Baylor Football

The Utah football game against Baylor will be televised on FOX. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. (MDT).

Streaming options include Fubo and YouTube TV.

RELATED: How To Watch Utah Utes Football Vs. Baylor Bears

Utah Football plays its first Big 12 opponent this weekend! Here is how you can watch, stream, and listen. 📺#GoUtes #Big12FB https://t.co/3lVRzHmB7r — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 5, 2024

Utah Football Bag Policy

Rice Eccles Stadium has a clear bag policy for all fans attending the game. You can find more on the policy here.

The Rest Of The Utes’ 2024 Schedule:

Utah Football @ Utah State Aggies on Saturday, September 14

Utah Football @ Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, September 21

Utah Football vs. Arizona Wildcats on Saturday, September 28

Utah Football @ Arizona State Sun Devils on Friday, October 11

Utah Football vs. TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, October 19

Utah Football @ Houston Cougars on Saturday, October 26

Utah Football vs. BYU Cougars on Saturday, November, 9

Utah Football @ Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday, November 16

Utah Football vs. Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, November 23

Utah Football @ UCF Knights on Friday, November 29

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @ChandlerHoltKSL