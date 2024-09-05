Utah Hockey Club Prospect Profiles: Daniil But

On the Site:
Sep 5, 2024, 2:59 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – As the Utah Hockey Club prepares for their inaugural NHL season, the franchise also boasts one of the most impressive prospect pools in the entire league. While the vast majority of these players won’t lace up their skates for the Club for a season or more, it’s important to recognize how much talent is coming down the pipeline for this team as they try and build a championship roster with players like Daniil But.

Moving onto 2023 No. 12 overall pick, Daniil But is the next player profile to help fans get to know the Utah Hockey Club prospects.

Utah’s Daniil But

But is a 19-year-old left wing from Yaroslavl, Russia. Before being called up to the KHL’s Lokomotiv Yaroslavl squad, the teenage forward spent several seasons in the MHL (Russia’s top junior league) with Loko Yaroslavl. But then made his professional debut with Lokomotiv during the 2022-23 season.

In addition to an incredible ability to finish and put pucks in the net, it was But’s unique size, standing 6-foot-7 that attracted the front office to select him in the first round of the 2023 Draft.

After being drafted, But returned to Lokomotiv Yaroslavl where he recorded 10 goals and 11 assists in 55 appearances. Nothing crazy but a good start in his first real season playing limited minutes for one of the best teams in the KHL.

But’s Skillset

Beginning with his size, But simply towers over everyone else but doesn’t lose any skill along the way. He’s just as coordinated as any other forward, moves really well, and possesses a high-level of creativity. He also has really good hands and an impressive collection of dekes to get around defenders.

As demonstrated by his performance in the Utah Hockey Club development game where he lit the lamp five times, But can score. Whether it’s going right to the net, beating the netminder with crafty moves, finishing with a one-timer, or sniping from a distance, this young winger is always a dangerous threat.

But is also a really smart player and pairs that with his creativity to put pucks in dangerous places. Often drawing more than one defender, But opens up a lot of space for his teammates and recognizes when it’s time to move the puck.

When Will But Suit Up For The Utah Hockey Club?

Just one year removed from when he was drafted by the organization, it’ll still be some time before But officially suits up for the Utah Hockey Club.

Currently, the Russian native is preparing for his second full season in the KHL after a very successful preseason where he scored in multiple games.

Related: Utah Hockey Club Prospect Daniil But Scores Twice In KHL Preseason Game

The hope is that But will see a significant increase in minutes this season which will result in more offensive production. If he can string together a strong 2024-25 campaign, But might be ready for the NHL in the next two or three years.

Once he reaches that level, But has the potential to be a top six forward and consistently produce on offense for the club.

Utah Hockey Schedule

Many of the Utah Hockey Club’s prospects will first suit up for the club on September 13 against Macklin Celebrini and the San Jose Sharks during the NHL’s rookie tournament.

All rookie tournament games will be live streamed for free on UtahHockeyClub.com.

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

