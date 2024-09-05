On the Site:
Weather alert: Fire danger
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Two arrested in hit-and-run accident that left a woman hospitalized

Sep 5, 2024, 3:53 PM | Updated: 4:51 pm

One of the men entering the red car before leaving the hit and run on July 21, 2024....

One of the men entering the red car before leaving the hit and run on July 21, 2024. (Courtesy Tamyah Salazar)

(Courtesy Tamyah Salazar)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

KEARNS — Two men are in police custody for allegedly hitting a woman’s car, seriously injuring her, and fleeing the scene in July.

The Unified Police Department told KSL TV that Luis Sebastian-Enciso was taken into custody on Aug. 29 by another police agency and is refusing to cooperate with UPD in their investigation of the hit-and-run.

According to UPD, Sebastian-Enciso was arrested for negligently operating a vehicle resulting in injury, an accident involving property damage, an accident involving serious bodily injury, and obstruction of justice.

UHP said another suspect, Christian Enciso, is claiming to be the driver of the car and is facing charges of obstruction of justice.

On July 21, Tamyah Salazar told KSL TV that she and her friends were driving on 5400 S. 4163 West when the suspect’s car crashed into them. The footage provided to KSL TV shows the suspect’s red car losing control, hitting a pole, jumping a median, and crashing into Salazar’s car.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL 5 TV (@kslnews)


UHP initially reported that the three suspects, two men and one woman, fled the scene without the car.

Salazar said she was dragged out of the car and woke up at the hospital. She suffered fractures on her face, ribs, spine, and neck, brain injuries, and other internal injuries.

UPD confirmed to KSL TV that Sebastian-Enciso was arrested for the murder of 19-year-old Neko Jardine in 2019. According to court documents, Sebastian-Enciso was charged with aggravated burglary and aggravated assault.

Court documents stated that in March 2022, Sebastian-Enciso pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated burglary, and the aggravated assault charge was dismissed with prejudice. He was sentenced to an “indeterminate term of not less than one year nor more than fifteen years in the Utah State Prison.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

Richard Aspinwall, Christina Irimie, Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo were all victims in th...

Holly Yan and Dalia Faheid, CNN

New details on 14-year-old suspect and victims in 2024’s deadliest school shooting so far

Just weeks into the new school year, classrooms and hallways turned into scenes of carnage and horror as a mass shooter killed four people at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia.

4 hours ago

A Utah prison inmate who was 15 when he killed a two-year-old in 1980 is in poor health and is seek...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Man serving life sentence for murder 44 years ago requests compassionate release

A man who has been incarcerated for 44 years, starting when he was 15, may be getting a compassionate release from the Utah State Prison due to his poor health.

20 hours ago

The killed pronghorn found in Emery County on June 23....

Michael Houck

Officers look into illegally killed pronghorn killed in Emery County

Wildlife officials are asking for the public's help in a poaching case that occurred in late June in Emery County.

1 day ago

FILE - (KSL TV)...

Michael Houck

Police: Man arrested after ‘highly unusual’ fatal shooting in Riverton

A 19-year-old man is in police custody for allegedly shooting and killing another 19-year-old in what police called a "highly unusual" shooting in August.

1 day ago

Crime scene tape. (Getty Images)...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Police arrest 4th man in Exchange Place fights, shooting

A fourth man has been arrested in connection with a fight and a shooting in the Exchange Place area of downtown Salt Lake City on Aug. 10.

1 day ago

Unified police searching for a shooter after one person was injured in a shooting at a party in Kea...

Emma Keddington, KSL NewsRadio

Suspect in a Kearns park shooting taken into custody, police say

On Tuesday, one man was arrested for shooting another man at Oquirhh Park on Sunday morning.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Two arrested in hit-and-run accident that left a woman hospitalized