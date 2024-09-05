Two arrested in hit-and-run accident that left a woman hospitalized

KEARNS — Two men are in police custody for allegedly hitting a woman’s car, seriously injuring her, and fleeing the scene in July.

The Unified Police Department told KSL TV that Luis Sebastian-Enciso was taken into custody on Aug. 29 by another police agency and is refusing to cooperate with UPD in their investigation of the hit-and-run.

According to UPD, Sebastian-Enciso was arrested for negligently operating a vehicle resulting in injury, an accident involving property damage, an accident involving serious bodily injury, and obstruction of justice.

UHP said another suspect, Christian Enciso, is claiming to be the driver of the car and is facing charges of obstruction of justice.

On July 21, Tamyah Salazar told KSL TV that she and her friends were driving on 5400 S. 4163 West when the suspect’s car crashed into them. The footage provided to KSL TV shows the suspect’s red car losing control, hitting a pole, jumping a median, and crashing into Salazar’s car.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL 5 TV (@kslnews)



UHP initially reported that the three suspects, two men and one woman, fled the scene without the car.

Salazar said she was dragged out of the car and woke up at the hospital. She suffered fractures on her face, ribs, spine, and neck, brain injuries, and other internal injuries.

UPD confirmed to KSL TV that Sebastian-Enciso was arrested for the murder of 19-year-old Neko Jardine in 2019. According to court documents, Sebastian-Enciso was charged with aggravated burglary and aggravated assault.

Court documents stated that in March 2022, Sebastian-Enciso pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated burglary, and the aggravated assault charge was dismissed with prejudice. He was sentenced to an “indeterminate term of not less than one year nor more than fifteen years in the Utah State Prison.”