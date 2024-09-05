Utah Jazz Officially Sign Patty Mills

SALT LAKE CITY – Nearly a month after it was first reported, the Utah Jazz have officially signed veteran guard Patty Mills.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the story on social media on August 14 but Mills signed the deal on September 5.

“Free agent guard Patty Mills has agreed on a one-year, $3.3 million deal with the Utah Jazz, sources tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski wrote.

What Does Patty Mills Offer The Jazz?

Mills joins the Jazz after spending the 2023-24 season with the Atlanta Hawks and the Miami Heat.

The 36-year-old began his NBA career after being selected by the Portland Trail Blazers in the second round of the 2009 draft, but spent the majority of his career with the San Antonio Spurs where he worked with current Jazz head coach Will Hardy who was an assistant with the team.

The Australian guard has career averages of 8.8 points, 2.2 assists, and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 38 percent from the three-point line.

PATTY MILLS HIT ONE OVER JOKIC TO SEND IT TO OT! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Jr9VtlMw9X — theScore (@theScore) August 6, 2024

Mills hasn’t played more than 40 games in either of his last two seasons but will add veteran experience to a young Jazz locker room.

The guard has made 98 career playoff appearances and won an NBA title with the Spurs in 2014.

Hailing from Canberra, Mills spent two seasons at St. Mary’s before declaring for the NBA draft.

Mills suited up for the Australian National Team at the 2024 Olympics and averaged 16.5 points in four appearances.

With the signing now official, the Jazz have all 15 guaranteed roster spots filled ahead of training camp beginning on October 1.

