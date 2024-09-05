Former Utah CB Jaylon Johnson Named Captain For Chicago Bears

CHICAGO – Former Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson was named a captain for the Chicago Bears going into the 2024 NFL season.

Coming off of a career year, Johnson will lead Chicago’s defense from the secondary.

Your 2024 Captains 🫡 pic.twitter.com/27tTHORT6K — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 2, 2024

The Bears named eight captains for the upcoming season.

Alongside Johnson are Kevin Byard, T.J. Edwards, DJ Moore, Mercedes Lewis, Cole Kmet, Tremaine Edmunds, and rookie QB Caleb Williams.

With a new quarterback to run the offense as well as some new weapons, Chicago is looking to be much more competitive this season.

Last year, they finished fourth in the NFC North with a record of 7-10.

We have arrived at Week 1️⃣ pic.twitter.com/8fskZeUNFC — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 4, 2024

Johnson will likely be a huge part of any improvements if they come in 2024.

He emerged as one of the best defensive backs in the league last year and has since signed a huge $60 million deal.

The Chicago Bears kick off their regular season against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 8.

About Jaylon Johnson

Before his time in the NFL, Johnson played at the University of Utah from 2017-19.

During his time with the Utes, the Fresno, California native had 102 total tackles, 88 solo tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, seven interceptions, and 28 pass breakups in 39 games played.

He was named First-team All-Pac 12 in 2018 and 2019.

Following his college career, Johnson was selected by the Bears with the No. 50 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

In 2022, Johnson had 35 total tackles, 28 solo tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and seven pass breakups.

Last season, the former Ute had a breakout season in Chicago. He posted 36 total tackles, one forced fumble, four interceptions, and one pick-six.

