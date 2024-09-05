On the Site:
Weather alert: Fire danger
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Former Utah CB Jaylon Johnson Named Captain For Chicago Bears

Sep 5, 2024, 4:10 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

CHICAGO – Former Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson was named a captain for the Chicago Bears going into the 2024 NFL season.

Coming off of a career year, Johnson will lead Chicago’s defense from the secondary.

The Bears named eight captains for the upcoming season.

Alongside Johnson are Kevin Byard, T.J. Edwards, DJ Moore, Mercedes Lewis, Cole Kmet, Tremaine Edmunds, and rookie QB Caleb Williams.

With a new quarterback to run the offense as well as some new weapons, Chicago is looking to be much more competitive this season.

Last year, they finished fourth in the NFC North with a record of 7-10.

Johnson will likely be a huge part of any improvements if they come in 2024.

He emerged as one of the best defensive backs in the league last year and has since signed a huge $60 million deal.

The Chicago Bears kick off their regular season against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 8.

About Jaylon Johnson

Before his time in the NFL, Johnson played at the University of Utah from 2017-19.

During his time with the Utes, the Fresno, California native had 102 total tackles, 88 solo tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, seven interceptions, and 28 pass breakups in 39 games played.

He was named First-team All-Pac 12 in 2018 and 2019.

Following his college career, Johnson was selected by the Bears with the No. 50 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

In 2022, Johnson had 35 total tackles, 28 solo tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and seven pass breakups.

Last season, the former Ute had a breakout season in Chicago. He posted 36 total tackles, one forced fumble, four interceptions, and one pick-six.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Officially Sign Patty Mills

Nearly a month after it was first reported, the Utah Jazz have officially signed veteran guard Patty Mills.

55 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Prospect Profiles: Daniil But

Moving onto 2023 No. 12 overall pick, Daniil But is the next player profile to help fans get to know the Utah Hockey Club prospects.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Vs. Baylor Fan Guide: TV Info, What To Wear, Top Storylines

Want to enjoy football instead of worrying about parking and other nuisances? Check out our comprehensive Utah Football fan guide.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Utah Utes Football Vs. Baylor Bears

Here is how to watch Utah Football play its first Big 12 opponent in 2024 at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Thursday.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Shaq Calls Gobert Worst NBA Player Of All Time

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert responded on social media after Shaq called him the worst NBA player of all time.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Will Taylor Swift Show Up For Chiefs’ Thursday Night Opener?

The pop superstar became one of the Chiefs' biggest fans last season, when she began a high-profile romance with tight end Travis Kelce.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Former Utah CB Jaylon Johnson Named Captain For Chicago Bears