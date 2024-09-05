Former BYU QB Taysom Hill Earns Captain Title With New Orleans Saints

NEW ORLEANS – Former BYU quarterback Taysom Hill was named a captain for the New Orleans Saints ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

Hill has been a swiss army knife for the Saints offense over the past six years and his work on that end earned him the captain designation.

The former Cougar is one of eight captains in New Orleans.

The other captains with Hill are QB Derek Carr, OL Erik McCoy, DE Cameron Jordan, LB Demario Davis, S Tyrann Mathieu, LS Zach Wood, and DB J.T. Gray.

The Saints will look for a postseason appearance after narrowly missing out last year.

In 2023, New Orleans finished second in the NFC South with a 9-8 record.

Hill and the Saints will kick off their regular season against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, September 8.

About Taysom Hill

Prior to his NFL career, the Idaho native was a quarterback at BYU. Hill played for the Cougars from 2012-16.

During his college career, Hill threw for 6,929 yards, 43 touchdowns, and 31 interceptions. He ran for 2,815 yards and 32 touchdowns.

After going undrafted, Hill signed a free-agent deal with the Green Bay Packers. Before the regular season, Hill was waived by the Packers and picked up by the Saints. Since then, Hill has become a key piece of New Orleans’ offense.

During his NFL career, Hill has played multiple positions, including quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end.

Last season, Hill was 6/11 passing for 83 yards and a touchdown. He also hauled in 33 receptions for 291 yards and two touchdowns. Hill ran for 401 yards and four touchdowns in 2023.

He’s scored 49 touchdowns during his NFL career.

