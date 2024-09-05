Trump fundraiser rescheduled for Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — After two canceled fundraisers, Former President Donald Trump is planning to hold a new one in September in Salt Lake City, according to Deseret News.

The Deseret News obtained an invitation on Thursday, stating that the new fundraiser will be held on the evening of Sept. 14.

“Details on the exact location will be provided as we get closer to the date,” Taylor Binkley, a regional finance director for the Republican National Committee, wrote in an email to attendees obtained by the Deseret News.

The Trump campaign originally announced a June 27 fundraiser for Park City, but it was canceled due to the CNN presidential debate. Organizers rescheduled the event for Aug. 29, but it was postponed due to changes in the former president’s schedule.

According to Deseret News, attendees must donate $3,300 or raise $10,000 for the Trump campaign to get inside the Salt Lake City fundraiser. The Park City invitation required attendees to pay $10,000 per person or raise $20,000 for the campaign.

The Deseret News also reported that a “VIP attendee” costs $10,000, a photo with Trump for $35,000, a “co-host” for $150,000, or a “host committee” for $500,000 per person.