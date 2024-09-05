On the Site:
Weather alert: Fire danger
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS & ELECTIONS

Trump fundraiser rescheduled for Salt Lake City

Sep 5, 2024, 5:50 PM

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump smiles as he speaks at a campaign eve...

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump smiles as he speaks at a campaign event, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, in Johnstown, Pa. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY After two canceled fundraisers, Former President Donald Trump is planning to hold a new one in September in Salt Lake City, according to Deseret News.

The Deseret News obtained an invitation on Thursday, stating that the new fundraiser will be held on the evening of Sept. 14.

“Details on the exact location will be provided as we get closer to the date,” Taylor Binkley, a regional finance director for the Republican National Committee, wrote in an email to attendees obtained by the Deseret News.

The Trump campaign originally announced a June 27 fundraiser for Park City, but it was canceled due to the CNN presidential debate. Organizers rescheduled the event for Aug. 29, but it was postponed due to changes in the former president’s schedule.

According to Deseret News, attendees must donate $3,300 or raise $10,000 for the Trump campaign to get inside the Salt Lake City fundraiser. The Park City invitation required attendees to pay $10,000 per person or raise $20,000 for the campaign.

The Deseret News also reported that a “VIP attendee” costs $10,000, a photo with Trump for $35,000, a “co-host” for $150,000, or a “host committee” for $500,000 per person.

Arlington cemetery controversy shines spotlight on Utah Gov. Spencer Cox’s sudden embrace of Trump

KSL 5 TV Live

Politics & Elections

Former. President Donald Trump participates in a Fox News town hall with Sean Hannity in Harrisburg...

Alayna Treene, Tami Luhby, Steve Contorno and Kate Sullivan, CNN

Trump says Elon Musk has agreed to lead proposed government efficiency commission, unveils new economic plans

Donald Trump unveiled a slate of new economic plans Thursday, including the creation of a government efficiency commission that he said Elon Musk has agreed to lead if the former president is elected in November.

6 hours ago

This combination of photos taken at campaign rallies in Atlanta shows Vice President Kamala Harris ...

Meg Kinnard, Associated Press

Harris accepts rules for Sept. 10 debate with Trump on ABC, including microphone muting

Vice President Kamala Harris has accepted the rules set forth for next week’s debate with former President Donald Trump

24 hours ago

The House of Representatives opens as Utah’s legislature holds a special session to consider an i...

Lindsay Aerts

Opponents say the language of Utah’s Constitutional Amendment D is ‘deceptive’

Critics of the proposed constitutional Amendment D say its language is deceptive, while Utah GOP leaders call it "clear and straightforward."

1 day ago

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announces he is suspending his presidentia...

Mary Culbertson

RFK Jr.’s name removed from Utah ballot. Why it will remain in other states

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s name was removed from Utah's voter ballot. But he wasn't successful in doing so in other states.

1 day ago

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks at the 2024 summer meeting of the National Governors Association Thurs...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Auditor says it’s ‘statistically likely’ Cox gathered enough signatures for gubernatorial ballot

Utah's auditor said it's "statistically likely" three GOP candidates gathered enough signatures to qualify for the June primary after sampling random sets of ballot petition signatures.

1 day ago

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during a voter rally at St. Cecilia...

Aaron Pellish, CNN

Michigan judge denies RFK Jr. request to be removed from ballot

A Michigan judge ruled Tuesday that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. must remain on the ballot in the battleground state after he filed a lawsuit asking the court to remove him, inhibiting his plan to withdraw from key states to ease former President Donald Trump’s path to victory after endorsing him last month.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Trump fundraiser rescheduled for Salt Lake City