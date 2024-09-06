On the Site:
Weather alert: Fire danger
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CONSUMER

Return of NFL means big business for Lehi sports shop

Sep 5, 2024, 6:02 PM

Pro Image Sports in Lehi said the NFL season kicking off is bringing in great sales. (Alex Cabrero,...

Pro Image Sports in Lehi said the NFL season kicking off is bringing in great sales. (Alex Cabrero, KSL TV)

(Alex Cabrero, KSL TV)

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY ALEX CABRERO


KSLTV.com

LEHI — Part of being good a good salesman is figuring out how to relate to your customers.

For David Sanders, it just got a lot easier.

“It’s not hard to kind of make that connection,” Sanders said.

Sanders is the manager of the Pro Image Sports store at the Outlets at Traverse Mountain in Lehi. With the NFL regular season kicking off Thursday night, Sanders says better sales are back, too.

“Yeah, for us, NFL is king,” he told KSL TV. “We mostly dominate in the football aspect of it.”

David Sanders, the manager of Pro Image Sports in Lehi, said the store dominates during the NFL season. (Alex Cabrero, KSL TV) Pro Image Sports in Lehi said the NFL season kicking off is bringing in great sales. (Alex Cabrero, KSL TV) Football jerseys fan can get at Pro Image Sports in Lehi. (Alex Cabrero, KSL TV) NFL decals, sold at Pro Image Sports in Lehi. (Alex Cabrero, KSL TV) Kansas City Chiefs merchandise at Pro Image Sports in Lehi. (Alex Cabrero, KSL TV)

The NFL is what brought Jason Jack to the store.

“My wife is a big Chiefs fan, so I got a bunch of gear for her for tonight,” Jack said.

The Chiefs have become a big seller in Utah, just like the 49ers, Broncos, and even the Dallas Cowboys have always been.

“I’m a big Cowboys fan, but I’ve got like a thousand shirts,” Jack said.

Make that a thousand and one shirts after this shopping trip.

“I liked the color,” Jack said with a laugh.

That purchase was, in part, thanks to a good salesman who knows exactly how to talk to NFL fans like himself.

“It’s what I live and breathe, is football,” Sanders said. “I am excited the NFL is back.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Consumer

Struggling Red Lobster is abruptly closing at least 48 of its restaurants around the country, accor...

Wyatte Grantham-Philp's, AP Business Writer

Red Lobster says it will soon exit bankruptcy protection after judge approves chain’s sale

After months of dozens of restaurant closings and headlines about “endless shrimp” woes, Red Lobster says it will soon exit from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

3 hours ago

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 28: Athletes of Team Canada acknowledge the fans during the parade of athlet...

Jocelyn Noveck, Associated Press National Writer

Fashion is slowly embracing the needs of disabled people. It’s happening for some Paralympians, too

Three years ago, when Team Canada appeared at the opening ceremonies of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, the athletes were dressed in sleek white jeans. They may have looked good, but for some Paralympians on the team, they were a challenge.

3 hours ago

Consumers purchase products at a Dollar Tree store on March 13 in New York City. After years of pro...

Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN

Dollar stores are struggling. Blame Walmart

After years of prolific growth, US dollar stores have hit a downturn.

1 day ago

Clothes at the Shein popup store in New York are seen here in 2022. Shein and Temu, two Chinese low...

Jordan Valinsky, CNN

US regulators want to investigate Shein and Temu over ‘deadly’ baby products

Shein and Temu, two Chinese low-cost e-commerce websites, are the target of a proposed investigation by the United States government for selling “deadly baby and toddler products.”

1 day ago

McDonald's is changing the McFlurry cup and adding a smaller size....

Jordan Valinsky, CNN

McDonald’s is giving its McFlurry a makeover

Nearly a year after McDonald’s ditched the hollow plastic spoon, more changes are coming for the McFlurry.

1 day ago

Products advertised as containing synthetically derived delta-8 THC are offered for sale at a smoke...

Devi Shastri, AP Health Writer

What to know about delta-8 and other common vape shop drugs

Products with delta-8 THC, so-called “magic mushrooms," and other legal but less-regulated compounds are easy for consumers to get their hands on.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Return of NFL means big business for Lehi sports shop