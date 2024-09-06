Return of NFL means big business for Lehi sports shop

LEHI — Part of being good a good salesman is figuring out how to relate to your customers.

For David Sanders, it just got a lot easier.

“It’s not hard to kind of make that connection,” Sanders said.

Sanders is the manager of the Pro Image Sports store at the Outlets at Traverse Mountain in Lehi. With the NFL regular season kicking off Thursday night, Sanders says better sales are back, too.

“Yeah, for us, NFL is king,” he told KSL TV. “We mostly dominate in the football aspect of it.”

The NFL is what brought Jason Jack to the store.

“My wife is a big Chiefs fan, so I got a bunch of gear for her for tonight,” Jack said.

The Chiefs have become a big seller in Utah, just like the 49ers, Broncos, and even the Dallas Cowboys have always been.

“I’m a big Cowboys fan, but I’ve got like a thousand shirts,” Jack said.

Make that a thousand and one shirts after this shopping trip.

“I liked the color,” Jack said with a laugh.

That purchase was, in part, thanks to a good salesman who knows exactly how to talk to NFL fans like himself.

“It’s what I live and breathe, is football,” Sanders said. “I am excited the NFL is back.”