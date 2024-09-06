On the Site:
Weather alert: Fire danger
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GET GEPHARDT

Can drivers in Utah get money if their car drops in value after a crash?

Sep 5, 2024, 10:19 PM | Updated: 10:51 pm

Matt Gephardt's Profile Picture

BY MATT GEPHARDT


KSLTV.com

DRAPER — As far as damages go, what happened to Deme Frost’s new car wasn’t the worst.

When the wind caught the door of a car parked next to her, it slammed that door into the passenger side of her Kia Seltos.

“It was a ding,” Frost said. “It chipped the paint as well.”

The other driver’s insurance paid to repair the damage. But Frost is not satisfied.

“When I want to sell it, now that it has a claim on it, my car will have gone down in value,” she said.

Deme Frost believes she should be compensated for her car’s loss of value after another driver caused damage to the passenger side.

Deme Frost believes she should be compensated for her car’s loss of value after another driver caused damage to the passenger side. (Meghan Thackrey, KSL TV)

Calculating diminished value

Savvy car buyers know a car’s vehicle history report lists everything from major issues like a big crash, flood damage, or odometer tampering to minor things like an insurance payout for a repair. The events listed might not include a whole lot of information.

For example, a report from Carfax that shows “minor damage” isn’t specific. Carfax often simply sums it up as “generally… cosmetic (including dents and scratches).”

Frost did her homework and determined that now that her car’s vehicle history report shows a blemish, it is worth less money. According to WreckCheck.com, her Kia is worth $2,650 less than it was before the ding.

“It’s not my fault that my car has gone down in value, but it will be my loss of money,” Frost said.

She believes that is money the other driver’s insurance company owes her, so she filed a claim.

“They just kind of ignored us and told us that there’s nothing they can really do,” she said.

Precedent for claims

Frost isn’t out on a limb. Diminished value cases have gone all the way to the Utah Supreme Court. In its 1920 decision, Metcalf v. Mellen, the high court ruled that a car owner can be compensated for the loss of fair market value, above and beyond the cost of repair.

In fact, Frost said her family has had previous experience with diminished value claims. When her mother filed a similar claim after an accident she wasn’t at fault for, she said the other driver’s insurance company paid it without blinking an eye.

So, why isn’t the other insurance company, in her case, so willing to pay?

That other company is Bear River Mutual Insurance, and they stand by their denial of her claim.

“There are probably some ways in some very unique circumstances where making an offer on diminished value would be warranted,” said Jason Wallace, vice president of claims for Bear River Mutual. “This particular case doesn’t come remotely close to that.”

Wallace said Frost’s door was repaired well, and even if it shows up as “damage” on her vehicle history report, she can’t demonstrate she’ll actually get a lower offer because of it.

“There are a lot of factors that go into making a decision if you’re going to pay one of those claims or not,” he said. “Most critical is proving an actual loss, which is extremely difficult because there’s no loss that has been incurred until you’ve actually sold a vehicle.”

Jason Wallace, vice president of claims at Bear River Mutual Insurance Company, tells KSL’s Matt Gephardt that proving loss in value is very difficult because it’s not incurred until the vehicle is sold.

Jason Wallace, vice president of claims at Bear River Mutual Insurance Company, tells KSL’s Matt Gephardt that proving loss in value is very difficult because it’s not incurred until the vehicle is sold. (Winston Armani, KSL TV)

Wallace cautions against putting too much faith in websites claiming to know how much a car’s value has gone down.

“It takes 15 seconds to place in some information that’s telling someone they are entitled to all of this money when they don’t have any of the facts of what happened in that accident, or what the damage was to that vehicle,” he said.

Bolstering your claim

“These types of cases do come to the insurance department pretty frequently,” said Utah’s insurance commissioner, Jon Pike, who also says despite numerous complaints of unpaid diminished value claims, there is not much his agency can do to help.

“Utah law doesn’t say much about it,” he said.

Utah’s Insurance Department doesn’t have the ability to compel an insurance company to pay for diminished value. Pike said when a claim is denied, all you can do is sue.

Utah Insurance Commissioner Jon Pike says the Department of Insurance can’t compel an insurer to pay diminished value. It may require a court remedy.

Utah Insurance Commissioner Jon Pike says the Department of Insurance can’t compel an insurer to pay diminished value. It may require a court remedy. (Stuart Johnson, KSL TV)

But according to Bankrate, there are things you can do to bolster your case for a diminished value claim. They suggest you document your car’s previous market value using the calculator tools from Kelley Blue Book or NADA, the National Auto Dealers Association.

Then, get an appraisal of your car from a certified vehicle appraiser to demonstrate the difference in values from before the damage and after the repair. And before you try to sue an insurer for diminished value, Bankrate said try negotiating first.

None of that, of course, guarantees you’ll prevail.

“It’s a frustrating area,” Pike said. “It really is.”

Frost agrees.

“I worked hard to buy this car with my own money,” she said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Meet the KSL Investigators

Get Gephardt

(Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)...

Matt Gephardt & Sloan Schrage

Utah man fights for full airline credit after an overseas currency plummets in value

A Utah man fights to get a full airline credit after an overseas currency plummets in value.

2 days ago

Todd Taylor showing KSL's Matt Gephardt what Google Maps shows as his incorrect address....

Matt Gephardt

When a mapping app gets your address wrong, how do you fix it?

If a mapping app took people to the wrong place, you'd expect them to fix it. But when a Daybreak man couldn't, he decided to Get Gephardt.

10 days ago

A graphic showing the price of a used car in Salt Lake City in 2024....

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

Older used cars are selling for a premium in Salt Lake

Used cars at least a decade old used to be the epitome of affordability. Now, not as much.

14 days ago

FILE — A sewer lid....

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

Get Gephardt helps homeowner with insurance claim denied for not enough sewer backups

A Salt Lake City homeowner says she paid tens-of-thousands of dollars for a much-needed sewer line repair that should be covered by her home warranty company.

21 days ago

Brenda Bethers and her son, Ethan, talk to KSL Investigators about Ethan's Social Security surviror...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Get Gephardt helps restore Social Security survivor benefits for Bountiful teen

A Bountiful teen stopped receiving Social Security survivor benefits. Without knowing why they stopped or where to turn, Ethan Bethers and his mother, Brenda Bethers, decided it was time to get KSL Investigators.

22 days ago

Some homeowners in Orem experienced flooding earlier this week from a storm that moved through Utah...

Matt Gephardt

Where insurance can and can’t help with storm damage

As folks around the Wasatch Front have spent Wednesday cleaning up from storms over the past few days, the question becomes what damage will insurance cover?

22 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Can drivers in Utah get money if their car drops in value after a crash?