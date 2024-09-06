5 officers found legally justified in shooting, killing man in Carbon County

PRICE — Five police officers were legally justified in shooting and killing a man wanted in a domestic violence investigation, the Carbon County Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Just after 11:30 p.m. on July 30, officers from Price, Helper, Wellington and the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence incident just outside Price city limits. Patrick Frank Whitten, 31, “was reported to be under the influence of a controlled substance and had threatened to kill his spouse,” according to a statement released by the county attorney’s office.

“While looking for (Whitten), it was learned that the spouse’s firearm with a tactical light was missing from their residence,” prosecutors said.

Officers searched approximately three acres of property for nearly three hours, including a garage, trailers, sheds, vehicles and corrals. They found Whitten “crouched in a small lean-to animal enclosure” armed with a gun, the county attorney said. Officers ordered him to drop the weapon.

“(Whitten) ignored officers’ commands, grasped the firearm with both hands and held it at a low-ready position. The tactical light illuminated and (Whitten) raised the firearm toward officers,” prompting them to shoot, according to the statement.

Five officers who fired their weapons reasonably believed the use of deadly force was necessary to prevent death or serious injury to themselves, the investigation concluded.