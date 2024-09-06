On the Site:
Weather alert: Fire danger
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

COURTS & LEGAL

5 officers found legally justified in shooting, killing man in Carbon County

Sep 5, 2024, 7:14 PM

(FILE) A Carbon County sheriff's vehicle is pictured in Price on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. (Jeffrey ...

(FILE) A Carbon County sheriff's vehicle is pictured in Price on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

(Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

PRICE — Five police officers were legally justified in shooting and killing a man wanted in a domestic violence investigation, the Carbon County Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Just after 11:30 p.m. on July 30, officers from Price, Helper, Wellington and the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence incident just outside Price city limits. Patrick Frank Whitten, 31, “was reported to be under the influence of a controlled substance and had threatened to kill his spouse,” according to a statement released by the county attorney’s office.

“While looking for (Whitten), it was learned that the spouse’s firearm with a tactical light was missing from their residence,” prosecutors said.

Man killed in officer-involved shooting

Officers searched approximately three acres of property for nearly three hours, including a garage, trailers, sheds, vehicles and corrals. They found Whitten “crouched in a small lean-to animal enclosure” armed with a gun, the county attorney said. Officers ordered him to drop the weapon.

“(Whitten) ignored officers’ commands, grasped the firearm with both hands and held it at a low-ready position. The tactical light illuminated and (Whitten) raised the firearm toward officers,” prompting them to shoot, according to the statement.

Five officers who fired their weapons reasonably believed the use of deadly force was necessary to prevent death or serious injury to themselves, the investigation concluded.

KSL 5 TV Live

Courts & Legal

Keith Stebbings (right) confronting Loren Richardson (left) after Richardson allegedly entered his ...

Jacob Freeman

Brighton man who pointed gun at snowboarder forfeits gun in plea deal

A man who confronted a snowboarder on his property in February has forfeited his gun to the Unified Police Department.

1 day ago

dome and side of the Utah Capitol...

Lindsay Aerts

Lawsuit seeks to block Amendment D language on Utah ballots

A lawsuit filed by opposers of the language written for Amendment D on Utah's voter ballot aims to have the ballot question rewritten.

1 day ago

Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, arrives to the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building on Ju...

Marshall Cohen, Emma Tucker, Paula Reid, Evan Perez and Casey Gannon, CNN

Hunter Biden pleads guilty to federal tax charges

President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, has pleaded guilty to federal tax charges months after his conviction in a separate gun case.

2 days ago

FILE - New York City Mayor Eric Adams holds a news conference at Manhattan's downtown heliport Nov....

Jake Offenhartz, Associated Press

FBI searches homes of NYC police boss, 3 top mayoral deputies

FBI agents this week searched the homes of New York City's police commissioner and at least three top deputies to Mayor Eric Adams.

2 days ago

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: In this photo illustration on X, formerly Twitter, Oasis announce thei...

Pan Pylas, Associated Press

Ticketmaster’s pricing for Oasis tickets is under investigation in the UK

The U.K.'s competition watchdog has launched an investigation into the way more than one million tickets were sold for next year's reunion concerts from iconic 1990s Britpop band Oasis.

2 days ago

An upcoming ballot initiative will have Utah voters decide if the State government should have more...

Lindsay Aerts

Here’s what your ballot will say about Constitutional Amendment D on legislative power and citizen initiatives

Utahns will have a chance to change Utah's constitution this November to decide who should have the final say on laws created by citizen ballot initiative, and the proposed language is now public.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

5 officers found legally justified in shooting, killing man in Carbon County