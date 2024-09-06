On the Site:
Weather alert: Fire danger
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

St. George man charged with murder in death of his wife

Sep 5, 2024, 7:22 PM

Handcuffs in a jail cell. (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...

FILE - Handcuffs in a jail cell. (Ravell Call, Deseret News)

(Ravell Call, Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

ST. GEORGE — A St. George man was charged Thursday with killing his wife, who had written in her journal that she was afraid for her life.

Eric Larson Sampson, 50, is charged in 5th District Court with murder, a first-degree felony; drug possession, a class A misdemeanor; and intoxication, a class C misdemeanor.

The investigation began about 8:35 p.m. Sunday when St. George police were called to the area of 2800 South and 2300 East on a report of a woman possibly having a cardiac arrest. The person who called 911 “reported that there was a (domestic violence) situation at this address, and a female was not breathing. It was reported that there were bruises all over the female, and (the caller) could be heard on the 911 call telling another individual that ‘I don’t want you to run off, we have cops coming to figure this out,'” according to a police booking affidavit.

“When officers arrived on scene, they found Niki (Ahlquist) Sampson, 47, deceased inside the home. Circumstances around her death were suspicious, and upon further investigation, her husband, Eric Sampson was identified as a suspect and arrested,” St. George police said in a statement.

When police talked to the person who called 911, he said he had spoken to Niki Sampson earlier in the evening “and she seemed to have been in distress. (He) reported that (her) voice sounded raspy and quiet. With this information, (he) contacted St. George police and requested a welfare check be done,” the affidavit states.

St. George man arrested on suspicion of killing his wife, police say

Police went to the house but were unable to make contact with anyone. The person who called the police, however, was concerned for Niki Sampson’s safety and went to the house himself where “upon entering the bedroom, he observed (her) lying on the bed. (He) immediately thought that (Niki) was deceased,” according to the affidavit.

“A preliminary inspection of (Niki’s) remains revealed suspicious bruising around her body. Multiple bruises were located on both of (her) arms, with significant bruising on the left side of (her) face, near her mouth. (She) appeared to have bruises in different stages of healing, although many of the bruises appeared to be fresh,” the affidavit says.

Investigators also found Niki Sampson’s journal, which included writings about “how Eric became angry and aggressive when under the influence of alcohol. Other notes stated Eric was an alcoholic, and (she) wrote that she wanted to escape from Eric. One of the entries specifically mentioned that (Niki) was afraid for her life,” according to the arrest report.

When questioned by police, Eric Sampson “provided multiple inconsistent and false statements,” police noted.

Charging documents filed Thursday also note that when police searched the residence, “officers located a red pill with a Superman logo among other medications. Based on the officers’ training and experience, this pill is likely ecstasy.”

In July, Sampson was arrested and charged in Washington County Justice Court with assault and intoxication after police said he attacked his wife. Niki Sampson had called police and claimed “her husband was coming after her in the backyard,” court documents state. When officers arrived, they found Eric Sampson had grabbed his wife from behind and had both arms wrapped around her while she was on the ground.

Niki Sampson told officers her husband had pinned her down on their bed using his knees and was pulling her hair. When she broke free and went into the backyard to call the police, she said her husband followed and threw her to the ground and held her there. Eric Sampson’s next court hearing in that case is scheduled for Oct. 30.

Domestic violence resources

If you or someone you know is going through abuse, help is available.

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

(FILE) Police vehicles are parked outside the South Jordan Police Department on Friday, April 24, 2...

Mark Jones

South Jordan police searching for alleged purse thief

South Jordan police are looking for an individual who they say allegedly stole a purse.

6 hours ago

The operation was the result of a joint investigation between the Detroit Police Department and Hom...

CNN

Teen arrested after raid uncovers illegal 3D-printed gun operation

A raid at the house in Detroit may have stopped several so-called ghost guns from hitting the streets after uncovering an illegal 3D-printed gun operation.

9 hours ago

This photo provided by the Monterey County Sheriff's Office on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, shows some of...

Olga R. Rodriguez, Associated Press

A California man was charged with killing 81 animals in a three-hour shooting rampage

A man suspected of going on a three-hour shooting rampage in Northern California and killing 81 animals, including miniature horses, goats and chickens.

1 day ago

A student weeps at a makeshift memorial after a shooting Wednesday at Apalachee High School, on Sep...

CNN

Georgia high school shooting suspect and his father make first court appearances, do not enter pleas

A 14-year-old Apalachee High School student and his father, who are both charged in connection with a shooting at the Georgia school that left two students and two teachers dead earlier this week, appeared in court Friday, both declining to enter a plea to the charges against them.

1 day ago

(File)...

Carlysle Price

Former Utah police chief facing criminal drug charges

A former chief of the Gunnison Valley Police Department is facing multiple criminal drug charges.

1 day ago

Marbella Martinez was a deputy with the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office....

Pat Reavy, KSL.com and Lauren Steinbrecher, KSL TV

Tooele man killed daughter, then admitted ‘unforgivable sin,’ charges say

The father of a Salt Lake County sheriff's deputy who was considered a person of interest in her death has now been charged with murder.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

St. George man charged with murder in death of his wife