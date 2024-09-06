Bats removed from Juab High School’s gymnasium

NEHPI — A few flying critters tried to join students for back-to-school classes this week.

Dr. Cody Hughes, the Superintendent of Juab Co School District, said staff noticed “more than just a few” bats in the Juab High School’s gymnasium on Tuesday and contacted the Division of Wildlife Resources for help.

Hughes said that the next day, they closed the gym and the nearby hallways and moved classes to a different area.

On Thursday, he said a mitigation company came to see where the bats were going in and out and to remove the ones they could find.

Hughes said none of the students had made contact with the bats and the school hopes they can resume classes as normal soon.

Yándary Z. Chatwin, Executive Director of Communications for the Salt Lake City School District, confirmed to KSL TV that Highland High also had bats on their campus a few weeks ago.

Chatwin said they worked with DNR to have the protected species removed and created a safe way for the bats to leave the building.