On the Site:
Weather alert: Fire danger
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Bats removed from Juab High School’s gymnasium

Sep 5, 2024, 7:40 PM

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources shows a norther...

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources shows a northern long-eared bat. More than half of North America's bat species are likely to diminish significantly as climate change, disease and habitat loss take their toll, scientists warned Monday, April 17, 2023. (Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources via AP, File)

(Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources via AP, File)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

NEHPI — A few flying critters tried to join students for back-to-school classes this week.

Dr. Cody Hughes, the Superintendent of Juab Co School District, said staff noticed “more than just a few” bats in the Juab High School’s gymnasium on Tuesday and contacted the Division of Wildlife Resources for help.

Hughes said that the next day, they closed the gym and the nearby hallways and moved classes to a different area.

On Thursday, he said a mitigation company came to see where the bats were going in and out and to remove the ones they could find.

Hughes said none of the students had made contact with the bats and the school hopes they can resume classes as normal soon.

Yándary Z. Chatwin, Executive Director of Communications for the Salt Lake City School District, confirmed to KSL TV that Highland High also had bats on their campus a few weeks ago.

Chatwin said they worked with DNR to have the protected species removed and created a safe way for the bats to leave the building.

Hundreds of bats discovered and removed from Highland High

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

While the damage to Frost’s Kia was minor, she says the value of her car dropped by $2,650 becaus...

Matt Gephardt

Can drivers in Utah get money if their car drops in value after a crash?

Your car's value can take a big hit after an accident. If another driver is at fault, should their insurance cover that diminished value, in addition to the repairs?

2 minutes ago

[FILE] Jail Handcuffs (KSL-TV)...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Provo woman arrested in disturbing child sex abuse case involving her daughter

A Provo woman has been arrested and accused of allowing her young daughter to be sexually abused multiple times by a man who give her money and gifts.

21 minutes ago

Construction equipment near the cut down trees in Salt Lake City after a mistake caused major error...

Garna Mejia

$500,000 price tag to replace the 200 trees accidentally poisoned on North Temple

What Salt Lake City Parks officials describe as a simple mistake will cost taxpayers more than half a million dollars.

29 minutes ago

A road closed sign with concrete barriers closing off 800 North 850 West in Provo....

Daniel Woodruff

Provo city closes intersection where jogger was hit and killed

The site of a deadly hit-and-run in Provo that killed a 21-year-old woman is now closed to traffic.

51 minutes ago

FILE (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)...

Britt Johnson, KSL NewsRadio

Governors race face new challenge with multiple candidates with the same last name

There’s a new wrinkle in the governors race. We now have more than one Lyman. Both running a write in campaign.

2 hours ago

Handcuffs in a jail cell. (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

St. George man charged with murder in death of his wife

A St. George man already facing charges of assaulting his wife was charged Thursday with killing her. The woman had written in her journal that she was afraid for her life, police say.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Bats removed from Juab High School’s gymnasium