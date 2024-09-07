A 9-year-old’s gift to help save a friend

GRACE, Idaho — A nine-year-old’s efforts to help a friend fight cancer is bringing a small Idaho community together.

Becky Hemmert said his son’s friend had surprised the town of under a thousand people with unexpected kindness.

“It’s very touching. I mean, I was just overwhelmed with gratitude and with just pride for this little boy that I didn’t even know hardly well,” Becky Hemmert said.

“He’s a pretty good dude. He has a lot of courage and is really nice and helps everybody out,” added 10-year-old Krew Hemmert, Becky’s son.

The Hemmert family is talking about nine-year-old Flint Vanburen, as both boys battling an uphill battle with cancer, with Krew undergoing treatments multiple times a week at Primary Children’s Hospital for a type of leukemia.

“Me and him met in wrestling and football,” Flint said

“I’ve been able to get up and moving, so I’ve been able to go to football games,” Krew added.

The two boys have only been able to watch the games, but that could change, thanks partly to Flint’s pig, Piggy Smalls. Flint went to auction his 300-pound pig at the Caribou County Fair to help his friend.

“I said I will donate all this money to Krew that I make off my pig,” Flint said.

After the community heard what Flint was doing, they came together to buy Piggy Smalls at auction and then donate him back to be sold again. Becky Hemmert said this happened three times, with the little pig bringing in an unbelievable $12,000.

“To raise that pig and to be able to just so selfishly, you know, donate it was. It’s really touching,” Becky Hemmert said.

Not only that, but the huge sticker price is thanks to businesses and people around the town of Grace who pitched in to boost the final sale much higher than anyone expected.

“Pretty crazy deal. What a wonderful community,” said Matt VanBuren, Flint’s dad.

What started as a boy and his pig is now bringing in many others to help a family in need.

“It’s amazing what this community has done for us,” Becky Hemmert said.

If you wish to support Krew in his fight against leukemia, you can donate to a GoFundMe*, which will pay for his medical expenses.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.