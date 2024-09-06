On the Site:
Weather alert: Fire danger
Provo city closes intersection where jogger was hit and killed

Sep 5, 2024, 9:31 PM

A road closed sign with concrete barriers closing off 800 North 850 West in Provo....

A road closed sign with concrete barriers closing off 800 North 850 West in Provo. (Mark Less, KSL TV)

(Mark Less, KSL TV)

Daniel Woodruff's Profile Picture

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


KSL TV

PROVO — The site of a deadly hit-and-run in Provo that killed a 21-year-old woman is now closed to traffic.

The city has permanently shut down the intersection at 800 N. 850 West, which is where Isabelle Parr died in December 2022 while she was out jogging. Concrete barriers are now set up at 850 West, preventing vehicles from entering or exiting 800 North.

Traffic on 800 North 850 West bring redirected.

Traffic on 800 North 850 West being redirected. (Mark Less, KSL TV)

David Michelsen, a Provo city engineer, said this is part of a long-term plan to make the area safer for pedestrians and drivers by redoing the bridge on 800 North.

But, he added, the tragedy definitely influenced their decision to close the intersection now – months before construction work is even set to begin.

“I think it weighs heavily on our minds,” Michelsen said, “and I think it’s weighed heavily into some of our design concepts.”

21-year-old Isabelle Parr, who was fatally stuck by a car while jogging in Provo on Dec. 1, 2022. (Courtesy: Lizzy Bettinson)

 

Unsolved hit-and-run

Isabelle Parr was a student at Utah Valley University who had recently returned from a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. On Dec. 1, 2022, she was out jogging near 800 N. 850 West in Provo when she was hit by a vehicle sometime between 5:20 p.m. and 5:25 p.m.

Police said the driver took off and, to this day, has never been found.

Greg Jolley, who lives across the street from where the hit-and-run happened, was there the night Parr was killed.

“I came out, and I could see this poor girl laying in the road,” Jolley said. “It’s heartbreaking to think about it, really.”

Nearly two years later, a sunflower artwork is still affixed to the intersection sign where Parr was hit – a reminder of the life that was lost there.

Family of Isabelle Parr celebrates her life on the anniversary of her death

Closing the intersection

Michelsen said even before Parr’s death, Provo officials had applied for funding through the Mountainland Association of Governments to reconstruct the 800 North Bridge. That project is expected to begin in the spring and last six to eight months.

But after the tragedy and hearing feedback from residents like Jolley, the city decided to close the intersection now.

“I think there are ways that we could have left this open with the bridge construction,” Michelsen said. “But I think, with that incident, we didn’t want to take that chance again.”

Utah groups advocate for safer roads, honor pedestrians hit and killed

Michelsen said closing the intersection will prevent vehicles from darting into or out of 850 West. Eventually, he added, the new bridge will have much more room for pedestrians than exists today.

“I think it’s going to help pedestrian safety immensely,” Michelsen said.

But that’s not all. Michelsen said the city is also looking at ways to make sure sunflowers have a permanent presence at that spot.

“That was Isabelle’s favorite, and we want to incorporate that into some of our design on the bridge just to remember that tragedy and to kind of pay honor to it,” Michelsen said.

Artwork of a sunflower on the street in remembrance of Isabelle Parr.

Artwork of a sunflower on the street in remembrance of Isabelle Parr. (Mark Less, KSL TV)

Jolley, who has owned his home for decades, said traffic on 800 North has been “scary sometimes.” He supports the closure of the intersection – with an eye toward safety for the future.

“It’s better,” Jolley said. “I’m sure it’s going to be better.”

Isabelle Parr’s family responds

KSL TV reached out to Isabelle Parr’s family, who said they have not been part of any discussion or plans for the intersection closure or the 800 North bridge reconstruction.

“We hope that Provo city takes the proper precautions in pedestrian safety,” said Lizzy Bettinson, Parr’s cousin, who has often spoken on behalf of the family. “Making proper sidewalks, proper signs, and more lighting.”

Isabelle Parr at a U of U game. (Courtesy: Lizzy Bettinson)

Meanwhile, Provo police are still looking for the driver that hit and killed Parr. A spokesperson said all leads have been exhausted at this point, and there is no new information yet that can help detectives find a suspect.

Last year, Isabelle Parr’s father, Matthew Parr, told KSL TV his family holds no ill will against the driver and is offering forgiveness.

If you have any information about Isabelle Parr’s death, contact Provo Police detectives at 801-852-6210.

Utah family continues to search for answers of fatal hit-and-run of Provo student

KSL 5 TV Live

