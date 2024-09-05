BYU Football Drops Hype Video In Preparation For SMU Matchup

DALLAS – It’s already time for another BYU football game day. The weeks fly by in the season.

BYU will play the SMU Mustangs on Friday inside Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas. This will be BYU’s first game against SMU in Dallas since 1997 when they were members of the WAC together.

Kickoff is at 5 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN2 and KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM).

Friday night marks only the fifth game between the two schools. BYU holds the all-time series lead 4-0.

Leading up to kickoff, BYU football’s official social media accounts posted a hype video highlighting its history against SMU and incorporating highlights from last week’s 41-13 win over Southern Illinois.

BYU football enters Friday’s matchup as a heavy underdog to the 2-0 SMU Mustangs.

It wouldn’t hurt BYU’s upset efforts if quarterback Jake Retzlaff put together another 348-yard passing performance.

While BYU enters the game as an underdog, SMU is under pressure to deliver on the high expectations.

The Mustangs haven’t defeated a power conference team at home since 2002. SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee has not defeated a power conference opponent since he took over as head coach in 2022.

The last time BYU football faced SMU in Dallas

1997: BYU 19, SMU 16 (OT)

#BYU’s last game versus SMU was in 1997 at the historic Cotton Bowl in Dallas.#BYUFootball #NewMexicoBowl

pic.twitter.com/2zguYkfGWy — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) December 16, 2022

Eight months after BYU playing in the Cotton Bowl, the Cougars returned to Dallas to face SMU in the historic venue. It was under far less fanfare than the New Year’s Day spectacle of the Cotton Bowl.

Only 23,701 fans were on hand to watch No. 23 BYU defeat SMU in a hard-fought game that extended to overtime.

Brian McKenzie scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime to give BYU the victory. Moments after McKenzie found the endzone, the man to greet him? Kalani Sitake.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper