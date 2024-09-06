On the Site:
Weather alert: Fire danger
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENVIRONMENT

$500,000 price tag to replace the 200 trees accidentally poisoned on North Temple

Sep 5, 2024, 9:52 PM

Construction equipment near the cut down trees in Salt Lake City after a mistake caused major error...

Construction equipment near the cut down trees in Salt Lake City after a mistake caused major error. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Garna Mejia's Profile Picture

BY GARNA MEJIA


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — What Salt Lake City Parks officials describe as a simple mistake will cost taxpayers more than half a million dollars.

The Public Lands Department is scrambling to replace hundreds of trees accidentally poisoned with weed killer. The dead trees are located on North Temple between Redwood Rd. and 700 West, and a few on the north end of 300 West.

“Everyone was shocked at the loss of the trees. People noticed that there were swaths of trees that had died,” said Toby Hazelbaker, parks director for the Salt Lake City Public Lands Department. “It was a simple mistake, a grievous error, of course.”

According to Hazelbaker, a city employee mistakenly sprayed the trees with weed killer, Milestone herbicide, last October.

“They simply used the wrong herbicide in the wrong place, and that is why these trees perished,” Hazelbaker said, adding that the employee is a state-certified sprayer.

The decaying trees are spread along the affected area, often next to shrubbery that appears unbothered.

Hazelbaker said this is because the herbicide impacted some varieties more than others. Many of the dead trees are Honey Locusts and Coffee trees, while the Elm and London Plane, also known as Sycamore, tree types proved more resistant.

The city is looking to replace the dead trees with these heartier types. Hazelbaker estimates it will cost taxpayers about $500,000 to replace the dead trees.

The dead trees lined up in Salt Lake City.

The dead trees lined up in Salt Lake City. (KSL TV)

On Aug. 27, a council staff report indicated it would cost $85,000 to remove the trees and plant new trees in planters. At a unit price of $2,000, 100 tree planters will cost $200,000. $220,000 will go towards landscaping, four inches of soil removal, mulching, and modifying irrigation channels for the planters.

“As we speak, they’re being removed, the dead trees, their stumps are being ground down, and we’ll shortly thereafter be scraping about four inches of soil off,” Hazelbaker said.

It will be two years before the soil is decontaminated enough to replant. In the meantime, Hazelbaker said the plan is to bring out new trees in the planters.

“The trees that will in two years’ time be planted in the ground will be brought out when it’s appropriate, either this fall or in the spring, and be set in planters in that area so that we can almost instantly have some shade and some beauty back,” Hazelbaker said.

As a token of goodwill to residents in the impacted Fairpark community, Hazelbaker said they will also plant about 400 trees, twice as many as were lost.

“For every one tree lost, we’re going to replace it with two new trees. They won’t all fit into these park strips, so we’re going to be trickling trees out into the local neighborhoods and parks,” Hazelbaker said.

As for the costly blunder, Hazelbaker said the Public Lands Department has implemented new “double-safe” procedures to ensure this doesn’t happen again.

“We’re Parks people. We care about trees. It hurts us too that these trees were lost, and we’re committed to the Fairpark community and, of course, the West Side so that they have as beautiful a park as anywhere else in Salt Lake City,” he said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Environment

A hummingbird approaching a bird feeder at the Tracy Aviary in Salt Lake City, Sept. 5, 2024 (Shelb...

Shelby Lofton

Air quality, light pollution impacts bird migration and human health

Experts are urging Utahns to turn off their lights and close their curtains from now through October to help birds migrate.

7 hours ago

Herriman High School administrators rented out the Real Salt Lake Academy indoor training facility ...

Debbie Worthen

Herriman High School moves practices indoors because of poor air quality

The smoky air is causing trouble for high school sports teams trying to get daily practices completed.

24 hours ago

An aerial view of Salt Lake County as the smoke from nearby wildfires fill the valley on Aug. 2, 20...

Michael Houck

Smoke from Idaho wildfires overtakes parts of Utah

The smoke from the 21 wildfires affecting Idaho is causing unhealthy air quality for several Utah counties on Wednesday.

1 day ago

Utah land managers announced Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, that they have finalized a voluntary agreement...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Utah strikes deal with mineral company in ‘major milestone’ for Great Salt Lake

Utah land managers announced Tuesday that they have finalized a voluntary agreement with Compass Minerals on a deal that will permanently direct over 200,000 acre-feet of water to the Great Salt Lake every year.

2 days ago

Workers collect dead fish from a river near the port city of Volos, central Greece, Thursday, Aug. ...

Vaggelis Kousioras and Derek Gatopoulos, Associated Press

Climate-related mass die-off leaves over 100 tons of dead fish collecting at a Greek port

Authorities say more than 100 tons of dead fish have been collected in and around the port of Volos, in central Greece, following a mass die-off linked to extreme climate fluctuations.

3 days ago

Sandy firefighters assisting in California's Park Fire (Courtesy Sandy Fire Department)...

Jacob Freeman

Much of western Utah under red flag warning on Labor Day

The National Weather service issued a red flag warning for Monday from 3pm to midnight for much of western Utah due to thunderstorms and high winds.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

$500,000 price tag to replace the 200 trees accidentally poisoned on North Temple