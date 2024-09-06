On the Site:
Weather alert: Fire danger
CRIME

Provo woman arrested in disturbing child sex abuse case involving her daughter

Sep 5, 2024, 10:00 PM

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


PROVO — A Provo woman has been booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of 76 felony crimes involving the sexual abuse of her 10-year-old daughter. Police said a man paid the mother multiple times to sexually abuse the girl.

The 38-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday for investigation of 42 counts of human trafficking of a child, 30 counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and two counts of sodomy on a child. KSL is currently not naming the woman to protect the identity of the child.

The investigation began Wednesday when Provo police received a tip that a woman was uploading videos to Kik of herself sexually abusing her young daughter, according to a police booking affidavit. Detectives identified the woman and served a search warrant at her residence.

When questioned by police, the woman allegedly admitted to sending a man sexually explicit videos of herself and the young girl.

“(She) said that he makes her do it and threatens her by saying something along the lines of ‘he’ll do what he needs to do.’ (The woman) stated that he’s never made any explicit threats. (She) told me that she’s been taking pictures and videos of the victim for years for (the man),” according to the affidavit. “(The woman) said that she wanted positive attention from someone that wasn’t bullying.”

The Provo woman admitted to meeting the man in person several times over the past five or six years, and each time, the man would sexually assault the girl, according to the affidavit.

The woman told police that the man “would also buy the victim gifts and treats for sexual acts. (She) also said that he would pay her extra money sometimes so she can get the hotel rooms for them.”

The woman claimed the last time the man sexually abused the girl was Tuesday in a Springville hotel as the mother “was sitting on a bench seat in the hotel room watching all of this,” the affidavit states. The man allegedly gave the woman “a laptop and $125 for payment of allowing him to abuse” the child.

Police said, “there were a total of 41 transactions between (the woman) and the buyer, and one time, she said he paid cash.”

The investigation into the man accused of paying to abuse the girl was ongoing as of Thursday.

Contributing: Andrew Adams, KSL TV

Child abuse resources:

  • Utah Domestic Violence Coalition operates a confidential statewide, 24-hour domestic abuse hotline at 1-800-897-LINK (5465). Resources are also available online: udvc.org. The statewide child abuse and neglect hotline is 1-855-323-DCFS (3237).

Help with Children

Those who feel stressed out with a child, who need a break or who feel like they need counseling or training can reach out to one of the following agencies:

  • The Family Support Center has 15 locations throughout the state and offers a free crisis nursery for parents who have to keep appointments or who are stressed out. They also offer counseling and family mentoring. Call 801-955-9110 or visit familysupportcenter.org/contact.php for more information.
  • Prevent Child Abuse Utah provides home visiting in Weber, Davis, and Box Elder counties. Parent Educators provide support, education, and activities for families with young children. Their statewide education team offers diverse trainings on protective factors, digital safety, bullying, and child sex trafficking. They are available for in-person or virtual trainings and offer free online courses for the community at pcautah.org.
  • The Office of Home Visiting works with local agencies to provide home visits to pregnant women and young families who would like to know more about being parents. Home visitors are trained and can provide information about breastfeeding, developmental milestones, toilet training, nutrition, mental health, home safety, child development, and much more. Find out more at homevisiting.utah.gov.
  • The Safe Haven law allows birth parents in Utah to safely and anonymously give up custody of their newborn child at any hospital in the state, with no legal consequences and no questions asked. The child’s mother can drop off the child, or the mother can ask someone else to do it for her. The newborns should be dropped off at hospitals that are open 24 hours a day. Newborns given up in this manner will be cared for by the hospital staff, and the Utah Division of Child and Family Services will find a home for the child. For more information, visit utahsafehaven.org or call the 24-hour hotline at 866-458-0058.

