LocalsInTheNFL Week One Preview: Andy Reid, Chiefs Prevail In Shootout

SALT LAKE CITY – Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs started their quest for a three-peat with a grinded-out week one win over the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday.

The 27-20 Kansas City win was just the start to what should be a busy opening week for Utah’s NFL locals.

Reid Leads Chiefs To Thursday Night Win

After Baltimore led an 11-play drive that ended in a Derrick Henry touchdown, the Chiefs offense came out facing a deficit.

But not for long. It took just five plays for Kansas City to find the end zone. Two Patrick Mahomes completions and two-run plays netted 67 yards as rookie Xavier Worthy turned on the jets to punch in six.

X GON’ GIVE IT TO YA‼️ pic.twitter.com/SPBbzNpJu6 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 6, 2024

The rest of the half saw numerous quality drives fail to end in anything substantial.

Two Kansas City field goals and one from Baltimore had the score at 13-10 going into the break.

However, the heat got turned back up at Arrowhead in the second half.

It started with an early KC touchdown to take a 10-point lead. After making their way down to the one-yard line, Isiah Pacheco ran through a wall of Ravens to cross the line.

CAN’T STOP POP 😤 pic.twitter.com/L0OgN4jM6K — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 6, 2024

After trading punts, Baltimore slowly moved down the field before Lamar Jackson found Isaiah Likely for a 49-yard touchdown. The Ravens trailed by just three but that didn’t last long.

The Chiefs answered with a 70-yard drive that ended in another Worthy TD.

TOUCHDOWN NUMBER 2 FOR 1‼️ pic.twitter.com/f6RohvdXNi — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 6, 2024

After a field goal and a forced punt, the Ravens got the ball back with about two minutes on the clock.

A mix of scrambling and well-placed passes from Jackson quickly led the Ravens to the red zone. On the final play of the game, Jackson found Likely in the back of the end zone but replay review showed that the toe of the receiver was barely out of bounds.

Other Locals In The NFL To Look Out For In Week One

Former Utah State QB Jordan Love will lead the Packers against the Philadelphia Eagles in Sao Paulo on Friday. The game will be the first-ever NFL game played in South America.

The New Orleans Saints feature a trio of playmakers with Utah ties on the offense. Taysom Hill, Jamaal Williams, and Rashid Shaheed will look to get busy in the season opener against the Panthers.

The Denver Broncos are by far the most stacked team when it comes to locals. Former Utes Devaughn Vele and Jonah Elliss will be starting their NFL careers with Cody Barton and Garett Bolles as veterans behind them. Although both find themselves as backups to the backup, former BYU QBs Zach Wilson and Jaren Hall will suit up for Denver and Seattle respectively.

Puka Nacua’s sophomore campaign starts on Sunday Night Football as the Rams head to Detroit to take on the Lions. LA lost to Detroit in the playoffs last year despite an excellent performance from Nacua. Two former Ute playmakers, Sione Vaki and Tim Patrick, will help contribute for the Liions’ offense.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

