BYU vs. SMU: Game Day Preview Plus Score Prediction

DALLAS – BYU vs SMU is under the Friday night lights in Texas.

It’s the fifth meeting all time between the two programs. BYU leads the all-time series 4-0, with the last matchup occurring two years ago in the 2022 New Mexico Bowl.

Tonight’s matchup is the first of a two-game series between BYU and SMU. The Mustangs will make a return visit to Provo in the 2027 season.

Both teams come into the game without a loss. BYU is 1-0, while SMU is 2-0 early in the season.

BYU vs. SMU

Location: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Kickoff: 5 p.m. (MDT)

TV: ESPN2

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

Three Game Day Thoughts

1. A winnable game for BYU

The outside prognostications for BYU in this Friday night tilt with SMU have heavily favored the Mustangs.

SMU has not won a game at home against a Power Four opponent since 2010 (Washington State).

Under head coach Rhett Lashlee, the Mustangs are 0-5 against power conference opponents in his tenure.

BYU can win this game.

If SMU’s talent shows up, they are probably a slight favorite. But it shouldn’t be viewed as a guarantee that the Mustangs roll through BYU. This should be a close game.

2. It’s time for BYU’s defensive line to have a big performance

The BYU defense was stout in the win over Southern Illinois. They had two sacks and seven tackles for loss. But now the level of competition ratchets up with a Power Four opponent.

It’s a great barometer for the defense’s improvement in year two of Jay Hill’s defensive scheme.

I’ll keep an eye on defensive ends Tyler Batty and Isaiah Bagnah to set the tone. Last week, Bagnah had one sack in the win over the Salukis.

In an interview with BYUtv this week, he revealed that he played through a torn meniscus last season. The former Boise State transfer is healthy now and playing at a high level.

Batty played 27 snaps last week and the Salukis only rushed to his side once. If SMU takes the same approach, Bagnah, John Nelson, and Blake Mangelson must be ready to get home.

BYU’s defense has an opportunity to have a big game here, as the SMU offensive line struggled in week zero against Nevada. The Mustangs shuffled some of their personnel in the week one win over Houston Christian.

3. Season Debut for Darius Lassiter

BYU senior wide receiver Darius Lassiter makes his season debut tonight against SMU. Lassiter sat out against Southern Illinois due to the waiver agreement he received from the NCAA that gave him an extra year of eligibility.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound pass-catcher had 365 receiving yards on 29 receptions a season ago.

Lassiter joins a deep BYU wide receiver unit that features Chase Roberts, who had 108 receiving yards a week ago. One of the potential areas in which BYU could attack SMU’s defense is secondary. It could pose an opportunity for Lassiter to make some highlight-worthy catches like last year.

Two BYU vs SMU Questions

1. How much more of Aaron Roderick’s offensive playbook is unleashed against SMU?

BYU’s offensive looks were primarily their base plays against Southern Illinois. It didn’t appear that BYU was getting into the weeds of what Aaron Roderick could throw at an opposing defense.

It will be interesting to see how creative they get with the playcalling in this game.

BYU’s last road win was at Arkansas. They called “specials” for Parker Kingston to throw the ball in that game, and they were successful.

Jake Retzlaff is comfortable in this offensive scheme.

“I think that I have a great understanding of all of it. A lot better understanding than I did last year at this time,” Retzlaff said.

2. What should we expect from SMU’s QB situation?

Through SMU’s first two games, the Mustangs have played Preston Stone and Kevin Jennings at quarterback.

Preston Stone is the starter. Stone starts drives one and two. Then backup Kevin Jennings comes in for drives three and four. Stone usually takes over the rest of the way.

Both quarterbacks are dual-threat runners, with Jennings holding the edge as a more explosive athlete.

SMU coach Rhett Lashlee said, “I think BYU should be ready for both of them.”

BYU’s defense struggled to control the quarterback run game last week against SIU, allowing 121 rushing yards.

If SMU follows the same formula of drives three and four with Jennings and has success on the ground, you have to wonder if he gets more playing time tonight.

One Score Prediction for BYU vs SMU

I’ve gone back and forth on this game. Earlier in the week, I felt SMU would be my pick. But as I study this Mustangs squad more, that performance in Reno two weeks ago raises some questions.

SMU’s lack of discipline was surprising. On the flip side, BYU, through one week, showed discipline. They were only penalized three times, and it’s a group that has been together and is playing loose right now as an underdog.

I’m not expecting Jake Retzlaff to put up another 348-yard performance, but it’s not unreasonable to project 225 to 250 yards with no turnovers. If he does that, and the BYU defense creates some “HAVOC” on Preston Stone and Kevin Jennings, BYU could escape Dallas with a win.

I’m calling for BYU to get a big win under the Friday Night Lights.

BYU 27, SMU 24

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

