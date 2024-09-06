On the Site:
Weather alert: Fire danger
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

Big 12 Announces Football Tiebreakers For 2024 Championship Game

Sep 6, 2024, 9:33 AM

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

Big 12 Football, Championship Game, Tiebreakers

The Big 12 Conference announced tiebreakers for its 2024 football championship game.

These tiebreakers are more important than ever, as there are 16 teams in the league, and each program only plays nine of the other Big 12 teams.

The Big 12 football championship game will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, December 7 at 10 a.m. (MT).

Big 12 Football Championship Game Tiebreakers for 2024 season

In the event of a two-team tie, here are the Big 12’s tiebreaker rules for the 2024 championship game.

  • Head-to-head competition among the two tied teams.
  • Win percentage against all common conference opponents among the tied teams.
  • Win percentage against the next highest placed common opponent in the standings (based on the record in all games played within the Conference), proceeding through the standings.
  • Combined win percentage in conference games of conference opponents (i.e. the strength of conference schedule).
  • Total number of wins in a 12-game season.
  • Highest ranking by SportSource Analytics (team Rating Score metric) following the last weekend of regular-season games.
  • Coin toss

Tiebreaker for “Multiple-Team Ties”

  • The records of the three (or more) tied teams will be compared based on winning percentage in games among the tied teams:
    • If all teams involved in the tie did not play each other, but one team defeated all other teams involved in the tie, the team that defeated all other teams in the tie is removed from the tiebreaker, and the remaining teams revert to the beginning of the applicable tiebreaker process.
    • If all teams involved in the tie did not play each other and no team defeated all other teams involved in the tie, move to the next step in the tiebreaker.

Other factors for multiple-team ties include:

  • Winning percentage against all common conference opponents played by all teams in the tie.
  • Record of the tied teams against the next highest-placed common opponent in the standings.
  • Strength of the conference schedule.
  • Total number of wins in a 12-game season.
  • SportSource Analytics team Rating Score metric.
  • Coin toss

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

overhead shot of Abravanel Hall in Salt Lake City...

KSL.com

Abravanel Hall could be given national historic recognition. Will it save the venue?

A group led by Utah Symphony musicians put together a draft document outlining why Abravanel Hall, which opened in 1979, should be added to the National Register of Historic Places.

57 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU vs. SMU: Game Day Preview Plus Score Prediction

Week two is here for BYU.

10 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

#LocalsInTheNFL Week One Preview: Andy Reid, Chiefs Prevail In Shootout

Andy Reid and the Chiefs squeaked out a win over the Ravens to kick off what should be a busy week one for Utah's NFL locals.

12 hours ago

Deme Frost believes she should be compensated for her car’s loss of value after another driver ca...

Matt Gephardt

Can drivers in Utah get money if their car drops in value after a crash?

Your car's value can take a big hit after an accident. If another driver is at fault, should their insurance cover that diminished value, in addition to the repairs?

12 hours ago

[FILE] Jail Handcuffs (KSL-TV)...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Provo woman arrested in disturbing child sex abuse case involving her daughter

A Provo woman has been arrested and accused of allowing her young daughter to be sexually abused multiple times by a man who gave her money and gifts.

12 hours ago

Construction equipment near the cut down trees in Salt Lake City after a mistake caused major error...

Garna Mejia

$500,000 price tag to replace the 200 trees accidentally poisoned on North Temple

What Salt Lake City Parks officials describe as a simple mistake will cost taxpayers more than half a million dollars.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Big 12 Announces Football Tiebreakers For 2024 Championship Game