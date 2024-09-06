Big 12 Announces Football Tiebreakers For 2024 Championship Game

The Big 12 Conference announced tiebreakers for its 2024 football championship game.

These tiebreakers are more important than ever, as there are 16 teams in the league, and each program only plays nine of the other Big 12 teams.

The Big 12 football championship game will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, December 7 at 10 a.m. (MT).

Big 12 Football Championship Game Tiebreakers for 2024 season

In the event of a two-team tie, here are the Big 12’s tiebreaker rules for the 2024 championship game.

Head-to-head competition among the two tied teams.

Win percentage against all common conference opponents among the tied teams.

Win percentage against the next highest placed common opponent in the standings (based on the record in all games played within the Conference), proceeding through the standings.

Combined win percentage in conference games of conference opponents (i.e. the strength of conference schedule).

Total number of wins in a 12-game season.

Highest ranking by SportSource Analytics (team Rating Score metric) following the last weekend of regular-season games.

Coin toss

Tiebreaker for “Multiple-Team Ties”

The records of the three (or more) tied teams will be compared based on winning percentage in games among the tied teams: If all teams involved in the tie did not play each other, but one team defeated all other teams involved in the tie, the team that defeated all other teams in the tie is removed from the tiebreaker, and the remaining teams revert to the beginning of the applicable tiebreaker process. If all teams involved in the tie did not play each other and no team defeated all other teams involved in the tie, move to the next step in the tiebreaker.



Other factors for multiple-team ties include:

Winning percentage against all common conference opponents played by all teams in the tie.

Record of the tied teams against the next highest-placed common opponent in the standings.

Strength of the conference schedule.

Total number of wins in a 12-game season.

SportSource Analytics team Rating Score metric.

Coin toss

