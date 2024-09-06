On the Site:
Weather alert: Fire danger
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Where Can Utah Hockey Club Improve This Season?

Sep 6, 2024, 10:42 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – As the Utah Hockey Club prepares for their first season at the Delta Center, a plethora of new opportunities awaits them. In addition to a new town, new look and a new fanbase, perhaps the greatest opportunity this year is a chance to bring the Stanley Cup playoffs to Salt Lake City. But before they roll out the red carpet for Lord Stanley, they’re a few key areas that the club will have to improve upon if they have any hopes of making the postseason.

Utah’s Goals Against

There’s no sugarcoating this one. With one of the worst goals against averages from last season (3.34 GA/G, 25th in the NHL), the club simply has to improve, or they won’t stand a chance in a Central Division where most the teams who qualified for a playoff spot last year allowed around three goals or less per contest.

Related: Get To Know Utah Hockey Club’s Central NHL Division

Luckily for the Utah Hockey Club, General Manager Bill Armstrong went right to work this offseason and secured a group of highly talented defensemen. Acquiring players like Mikhail Sergachev, John Marino and Ian Cole, the club added nearly 300 playoff games of experience and four Stanley Cups.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Those additions alone should greatly impact Utah’s ability to keep the puck out of their own net while also improving offensive production as each of those players have helped their previous squads light the lamp on a fairly consistent basis for defensemen, especially Sergachev.

Additionally, the goaltending has to be better. Connor Ingram (.907) and Karel Vejmelka’s (.895) save percentages are simply not good enough. However, with so much new defensive talent and a fresh start, those numbers should improve.

Utah’s Penalty Kill

There’s an obvious correlation between Utah’s penalty kill from a season ago (76.3%, 25th in the NHL) and the number of goals they were allowing on a nightly basis. If you don’t have a strong penalty kill unit, you’re obviously going to allow more goals which negatively impacts both areas.

However, this is another stat that should improve with all the additions that the front office made this offseason. Being able to rely on guys like Sergachev, Marino and Cole, in addition to Sean Durzi and Michael Kesselring when the team is down a man, greatly fortifies your special team’s unit.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Also, better defensemen means more support for your goaltender which should lessen the number of times they’re scraping the puck out of their own net. If they can improve their penalty kill percentage by three or four points, closer to the league average of 79%, they’ll be much more competitive in the division.

Defense Is the Key for Utah

If it wasn’t obvious enough, defense was the focus coming into the offseason. Once the 2023-24 campaign had completed, Armstrong jumped on the phones and didn’t stop until he found someone willing to send a top tier defender to the Wasatch front. He then added more depth by trading for Marino and the veteran signing of Ian Cole.

Now heading into a new era of Utah hockey, this team should see noticeable improvements and just might compete for a playoff spot in year one. If these additions can quickly spearhead improvements in these two key areas and the offense witnesses individual improvements from young guys like Logan Cooley, Dylan Guenther and Josh Doan, this team will be dangerous and just might inch out one of the top Central Division teams for a postseason spot.

RELATED STORIES

Utah Hockey Schedule

Fans can watch the Utah Hockey Club’s first game on October 8 against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks on ESPN. Click here for the full schedule. 

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ravens LB Kyle Van Noy Fractured Orbital Bone In Season Opener Against Chiefs

Former BYU linebacker Kyle Van Noy went down with an injury early in the second half of the Ravens' season-opener against the Chiefs.

20 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU vs. SMU: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Dallas

KSL Sports is on location for BYU's week two matchup against SMU.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Jazz Executive Dennis Lindsey Lists Utah Home For Sale

Former Utah Jazz Vice President of Basketball Operations Dennis Lindsey has listed his Salt Lake City home for sale.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Announces Football Tiebreakers For 2024 Championship Game

The Big 12 announced the tiebreakers for the 2024 Championship Game.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU vs. SMU: Game Day Preview Plus Score Prediction

Week two is here for BYU.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

#LocalsInTheNFL Week One Preview: Andy Reid, Chiefs Prevail In Shootout

Andy Reid and the Chiefs squeaked out a win over the Ravens to kick off what should be a busy week one for Utah's NFL locals.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Where Can Utah Hockey Club Improve This Season?