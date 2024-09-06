Lawsuit seeks to block Amendment D language on Utah ballots

SALT LAKE CITY — The plaintiffs in the redistricting case against the Utah legislature are now seeking an emergency injunction with Utah’s Third District Court to void the current language of Amendment D and block it from being printed on Utah ballots.

A lawsuit, filed by the League of Women Voters, Mormon Women for Ethical Government and others, alleges that the “certified ballot language fails to accurately submit the Amendment to the voters. Instead, it seeks through deception to mislead Utah voters into surrendering their constitutional rights.”

The language was blasted this week by critics of the amendment, and some Republicans after it was made public but it was defended by Utah’s top two GOP lawmakers, who are also the authors of the question, Senate President Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz.

The proposed amendment reads:

Should the Utah Constitution be changed to strengthen the initiative process by: – Prohibiting foreign influence on ballot initiatives and referendums. – Clarifying the voters and legislative bodies’ ability to amend laws. If approved, state law would also be changed to: – Allow Utah citizens 50% more time to gather signatures for a statewide referendum. – Establish requirements for the legislature to follow the intent of a ballot initiative. ( )FOR ( )AGAINST

Critics have said the language is “deceptive,” because the proposed amendment would allow the legislature to repeal initiatives, therefore not strengthening them.

Adams and Shultz have argued the language is clear and straightforward.

Senator Kirk Cullimore R-Draper told KSL he believes the amendment strengthens initiatives because it allows the legislature the ability to tweak laws created by citizens; arguing that citizen-passed laws could have “fatal flaws” like hamstringing the state budget or be found unconstitutional.

The plaintiffs want the question to be void, meaning that even if the language ended up on the ballot and was voted on, Utah’s Constitution wouldn’t change.