Utah communities gather in memory of lives lost on 9/11

Sep 6, 2024, 1:44 PM | Updated: 2:44 pm

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Flowers and flags are seen on the names of the victims of the 9/11 terror attack at the North Tower Memorial Pool during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2023 in New York City. Family and friends honored the lives of their loved ones on the 22nd anniversary of the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, at the World Trade Center, Shanksville, PA and the Pentagon, that killed nearly 3,000 people. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


SALT LAKE CITY — As America recognizes the 23rd anniversary of the terrorist attacks on 9/11, organizations across Utah are hosting events in memory of those who lost their lives.

9/11 Patriotic Program, Vineyard

On Sept. 11, a patriotic program, concert, and drone show will be held at Vineyard Grove Park at 7 p.m.

“This event aims to commemorate the legacy of 9/11, honor those who were lost, and celebrate the resilience and unity of our community,” a release states.

The event will start with a flag ceremony, followed by a rendition of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ performed by the Mountain View Choir. Several speakers, including Vineyard Mayor Julie Fullmer, will speak to the public about honoring those lost, and the vital role of first responders.

The Utah-based band Tri-Chevys will perform after the formal program. The drone show is scheduled from 9 p.m. until 9:15 p.m.

This event is free and open to the community.

Salt Lake City 9/11 Heroes Run

On Saturday, Sept. 7, the Salt Lake City 9/11 Heroes Run race will take place, starting at 9 a.m.

“The annual race series unites the nation to remember the lives lost on September 11th, and in the wars since, while honoring veterans military service members, and first responders who serve our country and our communities,” an event press release states.

The race will take place in more than 90 locations, both in-person and virtually. Communities can come together to run or walk to “honor the fallen and carry on the legacies of character, leadership, and service that they left behind,” the release states. “At its heart, the 9/11 Heroes Run is a personal commitment to never forget the heroes of that day.”

Locally, the event will take place at East River Front Park in South Jordan.

Walk-up registration is available, or participants can click here to register.

Granite 9/11 Day of Service

On Saturday, Sept. 7, the Granite Education Foundation will host volunteers to build student kits at their Day of Service event.

One-hour volunteer slots start at 8 a.m., and will continue throughout the early afternoon. Volunteers can sign up by clicking here. The foundation is also accepting donations of new school supplies to support the school district’s back-to-school driver.

47% of students in Granite School District qualify for free or reduced lunch, and delivered over 70,000 students weekend meal kits and 4,000 hygiene kits, according to a release.

“The mission of Granite Education Foundation is to reduce barriers to learning and increase access to opportunities for students and educators in the Granite School District.”

The event will be held at the Granite Education Foundation Donation Center in Salt Lake City.

