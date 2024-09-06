Former Jazz Executive Dennis Lindsey Lists Utah Home For Sale

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Jazz Vice President of Basketball Operations Dennis Lindsey has listed his Salt Lake City home for sale.

Though Lindsey had been working in the Dallas Mavericks front office, he officially left his Utah home this summer after being named the Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations for the Detroit Pistons.

Former Jazz Executive Dennis Lindsey Lists Utah Home

According to Zillow, the Lindsey home has an asking price of $2,995,000 after the posting was updated in August.

The listing describes the location as “a graceful and stately two-story home in one of the most picturesque neighborhoods of Salt Lake City, Utah.”

The Detroit Pistons are hiring Dallas Mavericks executive Dennis Lindsey as the Senior VP of Basketball Operations, sources tell ESPN. Lindsey constructed the Utah Jazz era of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert and now goes to Detroit to join Trajan Langdon’s new group. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 25, 2024

The home is 8,740 square feet and features seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

The post lists the home as featuring deluxe appliances, a stone fireplace, a swimming pool with fountains, a poolhouse, a sauna, an outdoor kitchen, and a three-car epoxy floored garage to charge your electric vehicle.

In addition to the nearly $3 million price tag, the home has an annual HOA of $1,200.

Lindsey Had Successful Run With Jazz

Before his brief stint with the Mavericks, Lindsey left his title as a leading executive with the Jazz in the summer of 2021 to move into an advisory role after spending nine seasons with the organization.

Lindsey was hired as the Jazz’s general manager in 2012 and was promoted to Vice President of Basketball Operations in 2019. The longtime NBA front office member began his career in Houston and stopped in San Antonio before being hired by the Jazz.

The Baylor graduate was the runner-up for the 2021 Executive of the Year Award after the Jazz finished with a league-best 52-20 record, before being eliminated by the Los Angeles Clippers in the second round of the playoffs.

