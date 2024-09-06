On the Site:
Weather alert: Fire danger
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Former Jazz Executive Dennis Lindsey Lists Utah Home For Sale

Sep 6, 2024, 1:00 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Jazz Vice President of Basketball Operations Dennis Lindsey has listed his Salt Lake City home for sale.

Though Lindsey had been working in the Dallas Mavericks front office, he officially left his Utah home this summer after being named the Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations for the Detroit Pistons.

Related: Former Jazz Coach Quin Snyder Sells Utah Home

Former Jazz Executive Dennis Lindsey Lists Utah Home

According to Zillow, the Lindsey home has an asking price of $2,995,000 after the posting was updated in August.

The listing describes the location as “a graceful and stately two-story home in one of the most picturesque neighborhoods of Salt Lake City, Utah.”

The home is 8,740 square feet and features seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

The post lists the home as featuring deluxe appliances, a stone fireplace, a swimming pool with fountains, a poolhouse, a sauna, an outdoor kitchen, and a three-car epoxy floored garage to charge your electric vehicle.

In addition to the nearly $3 million price tag, the home has an annual HOA of $1,200.

Lindsey Had Successful Run With Jazz

Before his brief stint with the Mavericks, Lindsey left his title as a leading executive with the Jazz in the summer of 2021 to move into an advisory role after spending nine seasons with the organization.

Lindsey was hired as the Jazz’s general manager in 2012 and was promoted to Vice President of Basketball Operations in 2019. The longtime NBA front office member began his career in Houston and stopped in San Antonio before being hired by the Jazz.

The Baylor graduate was the runner-up for the 2021 Executive of the Year Award after the Jazz finished with a league-best 52-20 record, before being eliminated by the Los Angeles Clippers in the second round of the playoffs.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU vs. SMU: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Dallas

KSL Sports is on location for BYU's week two matchup against SMU.

8 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Where Can Utah Hockey Club Improve This Season?

As the Utah Hockey Club prepares for their first season at the Delta Center, a plethora of new opportunities awaits them. In addition to a new town, new look and a new fanbase, perhaps the greatest opportunity this year is a chance to bring the Stanley Cup playoffs to Salt Lake City. But before they roll out the red carpet for Lord Stanley, they're a few key areas that the club will have to improve upon if they have any hopes of making the postseason.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Announces Football Tiebreakers For 2024 Championship Game

The Big 12 announced the tiebreakers for the 2024 Championship Game.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU vs. SMU: Game Day Preview Plus Score Prediction

Week two is here for BYU.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

#LocalsInTheNFL Week One Preview: Andy Reid, Chiefs Prevail In Shootout

Andy Reid and the Chiefs squeaked out a win over the Ravens to kick off what should be a busy week one for Utah's NFL locals.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Drops Hype Video In Preparation For SMU Matchup

Week two is here for BYU football.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Former Jazz Executive Dennis Lindsey Lists Utah Home For Sale