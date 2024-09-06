BYU vs. SMU: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Dallas

DALLAS — BYU/SMU kicks off the college football slate for week two under the Friday Night Lights in Texas.

It’s the fifth meeting between the two programs. BYU leads the series 4-0.

Both teams enter this matchup without losing a game yet. SMU is 2-0 after taking down Nevada in week zero and Houston Christian a week ago.

BYU is 1-0 after defeating Southern Illinois 41-13.

Many prognosticators view SMU as a double-digit favorite. The Mustangs have won nine consecutive home games. BYU has lost five consecutive road games. Their last road victory was a year ago at Arkansas.

BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff passed for 348 yards last week to make it clear he would be the starting signal-caller for the Cougars.

SMU is ready to play two quarterbacks again this week, with Preston Stone as the starter and then working in backup QB Kevin Jennings.

Both teams come into this game averaging 40+ points per game. SMU is averaging 44.0, while BYU has an average of 41 points after one game.

BYU held Southern Illinois to 13 points last week, while SMU held its first two opponents to an average of 15 points.

