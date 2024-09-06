On the Site:
Ravens LB Kyle Van Noy Fractured Orbital Bone In Season Opener Against Chiefs

Sep 6, 2024, 2:39 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Former BYU linebacker Kyle Van Noy went down with an injury early in the second half of the Ravens’ season-opener against the Chiefs on Thursday.

Baltimore’s staff initially tested Van Noy for a concussion. Those tests came back clear but he remained on the sideline to close out the game.

On Friday, NFL Network’s Steve Wyche reported that Van Noy had suffered an orbital bone fracture.

There are a few possibilities for Van Noy’s return date and it is all dependant on the severity of the injury. If surgery is required to stabilize the fracture, he could be looking at as much as eight weeks of no contact.

If it isn’t as severe, the minimum timetable for orbital injuries is around 3-4 weeks.

Before the injury, Van Noy played 20 snaps and recorded one solo tackle.

The Ravens will return home for their next game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, September 15.

About Kyle Van Noy

After a standout career at BYU, Van Noy was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Following two and a half seasons with Detroit, the linebacker was traded to New England. Van Noy played the next three and a half seasons with the Patriots and helped New England win a pair of Super Bowls.

After the 2019 season, the linebacker signed with the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins released Van Noy after one season in South Beach and he returned to New England on a two-year deal. The 2021 season was the lone year of Van Noy’s second stint with the Patriots.

Van Noy signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in May 2022.

The linebacker recorded 46 total tackles, 30 solo tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and three pass breakups during the regular season. In Los Angeles’ postseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Van Noy had three total tackles, two solo tackles, and a pass breakup.

After one year in Los Angeles, Van Noy joined the Ravens.

Following his first season in Baltimore, Van Noy built his career totals to 500 total tackles, 338 solo tackles, 42.5 sacks, 12 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries, three interceptions, one touchdown, and 33 pass breakups. He’s played in 142 games in his career.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com.

