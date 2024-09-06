Brighton man who pointed gun at snowboarder forfeits gun in plea deal

BRIGHTON — A man who confronted a snowboarder on his property in February has forfeited his gun to the Unified Police Department.

On June 25, Keith Robert Stebbings accepted a plea agreement that dismissed the threat of violence charge and agreed to a plea in abeyance of the aggravated assault charge, according to court documents.

In exchange, an evidence receipt shows Stebbings’ gun is being held by police for “safekeeping” until Dec. 25, 2025, Christmas Day. He forfeited the gun on July 2.

Court documents state that Sebbings was also required to write an essay on the use of deadly force in Utah.

“Immediately following the incident my behavior changed through helpful recommendations and insightful advice from officers at UPD,” Stebbings said in the essay. “At that point onward, I no longer brought the gun out-of-doors.”

He said that following the incident, police offered to patrol the area more often, and told him to record future trespassers on video.

“Additionally, neighbors who had have had trespasser experiences have banded together … to approach the Brighton Ski Resort to inquire whether the Resort would be willing to develop a plan and install appropriate diversion mechanisms to alleviate the trespasser problem,” Sebbings said.

Contributing: Michael Houck, KSL TV