COURTS & LEGAL

Brighton man who pointed gun at snowboarder forfeits gun in plea deal

Sep 6, 2024, 4:42 PM

Keith Stebbings (right) confronting Loren Richardson (left) after Richardson allegedly entered his ...

Keith Stebbings (right) confronting Loren Richardson (left) after Richardson allegedly entered his property while snowboarding. (Courtesy: Loren Richardson)

(Courtesy: Loren Richardson)

Jacob Freeman's Profile Picture

BY JACOB FREEMAN


KSLTV.com

BRIGHTON — A man who confronted a snowboarder on his property in February has forfeited his gun to the Unified Police Department.

On June 25, Keith Robert Stebbings accepted a plea agreement that dismissed the threat of violence charge and agreed to a plea in abeyance of the aggravated assault charge, according to court documents.

In exchange, an evidence receipt shows Stebbings’ gun is being held by police for “safekeeping” until Dec. 25, 2025, Christmas Day. He forfeited the gun on July 2.

‘He wasn’t intending to hurt anybody’: Brighton homeowner attorney says snowboarder confrontation was a misunderstanding

Court documents state that Sebbings was also required to write an essay on the use of deadly force in Utah.

“Immediately following the incident my behavior changed through helpful recommendations and insightful advice from officers at UPD,” Stebbings said in the essay. “At that point onward, I no longer brought the gun out-of-doors.”

He said that following the incident, police offered to patrol the area more often, and told him to record future trespassers on video.

“Additionally, neighbors who had have had trespasser experiences have banded together … to approach the Brighton Ski Resort to inquire whether the Resort would be willing to develop a plan and install appropriate diversion mechanisms to alleviate the trespasser problem,” Sebbings said.

Contributing: Michael Houck, KSL TV

