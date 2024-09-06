On the Site:
Weather alert: Fire danger
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Georgia high school shooting suspect and his father make first court appearances, do not enter pleas

Sep 6, 2024, 4:29 PM

A student weeps at a makeshift memorial after a shooting Wednesday at Apalachee High School, on Sep...

A student weeps at a makeshift memorial after a shooting Wednesday at Apalachee High School, on September 5, in Winder, Georgia. (Mike Stewart/AP via CNN Newsource)

(Mike Stewart/AP via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — A 14-year-old Apalachee High School student and his father, who are both charged in connection with a shooting at the Georgia school that left two students and two teachers dead earlier this week, appeared in court Friday, both declining to enter a plea to the charges against them.

Colt Gray was arraigned in a Barrow County courtroom on four counts of felony murder stemming from a school shooting that’s left a small community grieving.

Officers escorted the teenager into the courtroom shackled, his long hair obscuring parts of his face throughout the proceeding.

LIVE UPDATES: The latest on the Georgia high school shooting

In court, Judge Currie Mingledorff informed Gray of his rights and initially said the maximum penalty in his case was the death sentence or life in prison. He later called Gray back into the courtroom to correct the maximum penalty, telling the teen that because of his young age, the maximum he could face is life in prison with or without parole.

In 2005, the US Supreme Court ruled no one can be put to death for crimes committed before the age of 18.

The teen’s legal counsel did not ask for bond to be set during the hearing.

Prosecutors allege Gray fired an AR-style rifle on campus Wednesday morning, killing four people, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Nine others were injured, all but two of whom were shot, the GBI said.

Minutes after his son was escorted out of the same courtroom, Gray’s father, Colin Gray, 54, was arraigned on four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder and eight counts of cruelty to children.

Colin Gray entered the courtroom shackled in a white and grey jumpsuit and appeared emotional throughout the hearing, rocking back and forth as the judge informed him of his rights and the charges against him.

His voice broke at times as he addressed the court. Like his son, Colin Gray did not ask for bond at his first appearance, where he was represented by a public defender.

Mingledorff said the father faces a maximum possible penalty of 180 years in prison.

An arrest warrant for Colin Gray alleges he gave his son a firearm “with knowledge he was a threat to himself and others.”

The family of victims of the school shooting sat in the first row in the small courtroom. One woman held a doll of the Disney character Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, while others wiped away tears.

Outside the courthouse after the hearings concluded, Piedmont Judicial Circuit District Attorney Brad Smith told reporters he expects additional charges will be filed against Colt Gray in connection with victims who were injured during the shooting.

“When he was taken into custody on Wednesday, we did not have the identities or the conditions of the other victims. So we were not able to charge on those offenses,” Smith said. “So when evidence comes in, and they’ve had a chance to heal physically, emotionally and spiritually, we will get with them, and there will be additional charges that address the other victims.”

A grand jury has already been impaneled and will meet on Oct. 17, Smith said.

Wednesday’s mass shooting marked the 45th school shooting of 2024 and the deadliest US school shooting since the March 2023 massacre at The Covenant School in Nashville, in which six people died.

Here’s what we know so far:

Teenage suspect to be tried as an adult: Colt Gray, who is being held at the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice, is slated to remain there while in custody until he turns 17 despite his case being moved to the adult system, Glenn Allen, the agency’s spokesperson, told CNN Thursday. Under Georgia law, a juvenile aged 13 to 17 who commits a serious crime is automatically tried as an adult. Colt Gray is cooperating with investigators, authorities said.

The four killed have been identified: Wednesday’s deadly shooting at Apalachee High School claimed the lives of two 14-year-old students – Christian Angulo and Mason Schermerhorn, as well as two teachers – 53-year-old math teacher Cristina Irimie and 39-year-old assistant football coach Richard Aspinwall, who also taught math. Authorities say Irimie was celebrating her birthday with her students the day she was shot and killed, according to a family friend.

• The nine injured are expected to make a full recovery: Of the nine other people injured, seven of them – six students and a teacher – were shot, the GBI said Thursday. The other two – both students – suffered other injuries, the GBI said. The nine are expected to fully recover from their injuries, Smith said Thursday.

• Shooting suspect questioned about online threats last year: In May 2023, law enforcement officials questioned Colt Gray and his father about “online threats to commit a school shooting” that included photos of guns, according to a joint statement from FBI Atlanta and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Colt Gray, who was 13 at the time, told investigators during that interview that “someone is accusing him of threatening to shoot up a school, stating that he would never say such a thing, even in a joking manner,” authorities said. Authorities could not substantiate the threats and the investigation was closed, according to the sheriff’s office.

Other schools received threats, investigators say: Apalachee High School received a phone threat on Wednesday morning, before shots rang out on the school’s campus, warning of shootings that would happen at five schools including Apalachee High, multiple law enforcement officials told CNN. It is unclear who placed that call, and investigators found no evidence of other schools being targeted but are pursuing “any leads of any potential associates of the shooter that was involved in this incident,” according to Hosey.

Suspect’s father bought gun involved in shooting as present: Before the charges against Colin Gray were announced Thursday, two law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the investigation said he told authorities he purchased the AR-style rifle used in the Apalachee High School shooting as a holiday present for his son in December 2023. That would put the gun purchase months after authorities initially contacted Colin Gray and his family as they investigated a school shooting threat last year

Students took shirts off their backs in attempt to save math teacher: Aspinwall’s students said they used their own clothing to try and stop his bleeding after he was shot, according to Julie Woodson, a friend of the Aspinwall family since 2012 who previously worked with him at another Georgia high school. Students told her Aspinwall heard a commotion outside his classroom Wednesday and went to see what was going on. When he did, he was shot in the chest by the suspect, Woodson said. “His students pulled Ricky back into the classroom and used their own shirts to try to stop the bleeding and save him,” she said.

CNN’s Elise Hammond, David Williams, Dalia Faheid, Zenebou Sylla, Devon Sayers, John Miller, Curt Devine, Casey Tolan, Nick Valencia, Rebekah Riess, David Williams, Dakin Andone, Sharif Paget, Melissa Alonso, Andy Rose, Caroll Alvarado, Jaide Timm-Garcia, Shawn Nottingham, Yahya Abou-Ghazala and Cindy Von Quednow contributed to this report.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

This photo provided by the Monterey County Sheriff's Office on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, shows some of...

Olga R. Rodriguez, Associated Press

A California man was charged with killing 81 animals in a three-hour shooting rampage

A man suspected of going on a three-hour shooting rampage in Northern California and killing 81 animals, including miniature horses, goats and chickens.

7 minutes ago

The George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Salt Lake City is pictured ...

Nick Watt, CNN

VA ordered to build thousands more homes for veterans on West Los Angeles campus

A federal judge on Friday slammed the Department of Veterans Affairs for failing to build enough homes for veterans in West Los Angeles.

10 minutes ago

Part of an 1787 copy of the U.S. Constitution that will be put up for auction on Sept. 28, 2024 is ...

Jeffery Collins, Associated Press

A rare copy of the US Constitution went missing for centuries is now being auctioned

A rare copy of the U.S. Constitution that was signed and sent to states to ratify is up for auction later this month in North Carolina.

56 minutes ago

This photo provided by NASA shows Boeing's Starliner spacecraft which launched astronauts Butch Wil...

Jackie Wattles, CNN

Boeing Starliner capsule will return from space tonight — without astronauts on board

Boeing’s Starliner capsule is set to return from the International Space Station Friday evening, without astronauts on board.

4 hours ago

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference held ...

Michael R. Sisak and Jennifer Peltz, Associated Press

A judge delays Donald Trump’s sentencing in his hush money case until after the election

A judge has agreed to postpone Donald Trump’s sentencing in his hush money case until after the November election.

5 hours ago

The Federal Reserve is expected to introduce a rate cut this month, but the condition of the labor ...

Alicia Wallace, CNN

‘The sky is not falling’: US economy added 142,000 jobs in August

All eyes were on the US labor market, and the latest check-up shows its diagnosis was not as bleak as some feared: Job growth returned to solid form in August, and unemployment trended back down after a concerning jump.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Georgia high school shooting suspect and his father make first court appearances, do not enter pleas