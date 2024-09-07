On the Site:
Weather alert: Fire danger
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

Volunteers scramble to preserve sculptures hidden in plain sight in SLC neighborhood

Sep 6, 2024, 6:41 PM | Updated: 7:34 pm

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY ANDREW ADAMS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — As a neighborhood inches closer to redevelopment, volunteers this week were busy saving massive sculptures and other artwork from a studio hidden in plain sight along State Street near 1300 South.

Since artist Ralphael Plescia’s death in August 2022, his ‘Christian School’ studio and exhibit had become a regular target of burglars and homeless people, volunteers said, and they wanted to rescue whatever art pieces they could before the place was leveled by the new owner.

“This date has been a long time coming,” said Reid Rouse, president of the nonprofit Make Salt Lake, as he assisted volunteers from the Utah Arts Alliance. “They’re sick of dealing with the property and maintaining it, so they want us to get things out.”

On Monday, volunteers were using heavy machinery to carefully remove a 2,000-pound serpent that was among the centerpieces in Plescia’s religious-themed exhibit.

Volunteers work to remove a 2000-pound concrete serpent from Christian School, carefully fitting it through the front doorway.

Volunteers work to remove a 2000-pound concrete serpent from the Christian School. (Andrew Adams, KSL TV)

“It’s a poured-in-place, concrete, religious labyrinth,” Rouse said. “A lot of the work is permanently attached to the structure of the building and is virtually inextricable.”

Volunteer Alexis Rausch said she knew and learned from Plescia and she felt a deep connection to the property.

“I’m happy that his work is being preserved,” Rausch said.

Rausch said the property became Plescia’s personal chiseling block after a family tragedy in the 1960s.

“He inherited the building after his father and his mother and his daughter all died in a car accident in 1967,” Rausch said. “Most of the art in the Christian School represents the creation story in the Bible.”

Rouse said Plescia’s sculptures would be housed at the Utah Arts Alliance’s Art Castle at 915 West 100 South.

The project, he said, has left everyone with mixed emotions.

“The building houses his life’s work,” Rouse said. “To be part of taking the building apart is absolutely heartbreaking.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Entertainment

Emily Armstrong and Linkin Park perform during a global livestream at Warner Bros. Studios on Septe...

Associated Press

Linkin Park reunite 7 years after Chester Bennington’s death, with new music

Linkin Park is back with a new lineup and debuting their first new music since the 2017 death of lead singer Chester Bennington.

25 minutes ago

overhead shot of Abravanel Hall in Salt Lake City...

KSL.com

Abravanel Hall could be given national historic recognition. Will it save the venue?

A group led by Utah Symphony musicians put together a draft document outlining why Abravanel Hall, which opened in 1979, should be added to the National Register of Historic Places.

12 hours ago

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: In this photo illustration on X, formerly Twitter, Oasis announce thei...

Pan Pylas, Associated Press

Ticketmaster’s pricing for Oasis tickets is under investigation in the UK

The U.K.'s competition watchdog has launched an investigation into the way more than one million tickets were sold for next year's reunion concerts from iconic 1990s Britpop band Oasis.

1 day ago

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 16: Brian May of Queen performs during Fire Fight Australia at ANZ Sta...

Associated Press

Queen guitarist Brian May says he had a ‘minor stroke’ but can still play

Brian May, the lead guitarist of British rock band Queen, revealed Wednesday that he had a “minor stroke” last week, which caused him to temporarily lose control over his arm.

2 days ago

The Tabernacle Choir sings during the morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The...

Mark Jones

Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square to perform in Georgia next week

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square will perform at the Georgia Capitol in Atlanta next week.

2 days ago

FILE: SpaceX founder Elon Musk during a T-Mobile and SpaceX joint event on August 25, 2022 in Boca ...

Gabriela Sa Pessoa and David Biller, Associated Press

Musk’s Starlink backtracks and will comply with judge’s order to block X in Brazil

Elon Musk’s satellite-based internet service provider Starlink has backtracked and announced it will comply with a Brazilian Supreme Court justice’s order to block the billionaire’s social media platform, X.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Volunteers scramble to preserve sculptures hidden in plain sight in SLC neighborhood